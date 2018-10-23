Conor McGregor analizó su pelea con Nurmagomedov: Fui vencido con todas las de la ley
El irlandés reconoció sus errores en el combate que perdió ante el ruso en el UFC 229.
El luchador irlandés Conor McGregor publicó este martes en redes sociales un extenso análisis de la pelea en la que cayó ante el ruso Khabib Nurmagomedov, reconociendo la superioridad de su rival en el combate.
"The Notorious" subió a su cuenta de Instagram sus impresiones asalto a asalto, destacando que en la cuarta manga "aunque gané los primeros intercambios, (Nurmagomedov) me envió al suelo de nuevo y terminé en una mala posición con más de 3 minutos en el reloj. Trabajé para recuperar la posición y levantarme de espaldas a la valla. Una posición estable. Sin embargo, cometí un error crítico de abandonar mi gancho en este momento crucial, exponiendo mi espalda y fui batido con todas las de ley".
En otros pasajes del texto se desprenden varias lecciones mencionadas por McGregor: "Escucha a nadie más que a ti mismo en tu conjunto de habilidades"; "tú eres el amo de tu propio universo"; "soy el maestro de esto"; "debo seguir mi propio consejo".
"¿Qué puedo decir? Fue una gran pelea y un placer. Volveré con la confianza más alta. Totalmente preparado. Si no hay revancha de inmediato, no hay problema. Afrontaré la siguiente pelea. Seré como siempre de todos modos. Hasta pronto mis fans de la lucha. Los quiero", concluyó.
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤