Lewis Hamilton participó en protesta antirracista en Londres

El multicampéon de la Fórmula 1 se mostró en las manifestaciones a través de sus redes sociales.

El piloto británico y multicampéon de la Fórmula 1, Lewis Hamilton, participó en una manifestación antirracista en Hyde Park, en Londres, para apoyar el movimiento "Black Lives Matter" por el asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd. 

A través de sus cuentas de Instagram y Twitter, el piloto de la escudería Mercedes escribió: "Me enorgulleció ver en persona cómo tanta gente de todas las razas y orígenes, apoyan este movimiento. Me enorgulleció estar ahí". 

"Me siento extremadamente positivo de que vendrá un cambio, pero no podemos parar ahora", agregó en la publicación. 

