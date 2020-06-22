Lewis Hamilton participó en protesta antirracista en Londres
El multicampéon de la Fórmula 1 se mostró en las manifestaciones a través de sus redes sociales.
El piloto británico y multicampéon de la Fórmula 1, Lewis Hamilton, participó en una manifestación antirracista en Hyde Park, en Londres, para apoyar el movimiento "Black Lives Matter" por el asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd.
A través de sus cuentas de Instagram y Twitter, el piloto de la escudería Mercedes escribió: "Me enorgulleció ver en persona cómo tanta gente de todas las razas y orígenes, apoyan este movimiento. Me enorgulleció estar ahí".
"Me siento extremadamente positivo de que vendrá un cambio, pero no podemos parar ahora", agregó en la publicación.
Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement. I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was. I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing. #blacklivesmatter ✊🏾 📸 @spinzbeatsinc