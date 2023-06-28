Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Copiapó Todas las Noticias de Magallanes
Ñublense
Marcador Ficha

Copa Libertadores

DT: Fernando Gago

Racing

   

-
-
-

Árbitro:

DT: Jaime García

Ñublense

Fecha 6
Estadio "Presidente Perón"
28/06/2023, 20:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Copa Libertadores
Fecha y hora 28/06/2023, 20:30 horas
Lugar Estadio "Presidente Perón"
Árbitro
Alineaciones
Racing Ñublense

No hay información disponible

No hay información disponible
Goles
Racing Ñublense
Tarjetas Amarillas
Racing Ñublense
Tarjetas Rojas
Racing Ñublense
Temas #Deportes #Copa Libertadores #Copa Libertadores #Fútbol #Ñublense #Grupo 1 #Ñublense

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada