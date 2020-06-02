Grandes estrellas del deporte mundial se sumaron al Black Out Tuesday
Desde Lionel Messi a Roger Federer se mostraron contra el racismo.
El asesinato del estadounidense George Floyd a manos de un policía ha despertado de todo tipo de manifestaciones contra el racismo, una de ellas a través de redes sociales llamada Black Out Tuesday, campaña a la que se sumaron muchas personalidades del deporte.
Del mundo del fútbol, el jugador de FC Barcelona Lionel Messi encabezó las manifestaciones a las que se sumaron muchos como el francés Kylian Mbappé, el uruguayo Luis Suárez, además de varios jugadores chilenos, entre ellos, Arturo Vidal, Mauricio Pinilla y Christiane Endler.
En otros deportes también se hicieron presentes los tenistas Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, el automovilista Lewis Hamilton, la estrella del baloncesto LeBron James, la gimnasta Simon Biles, entre muchos otros.
Revisa acá los mensajes más destacados:
This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way. It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of peoples complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday ✊🏽
