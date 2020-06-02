Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de S. Wanderers
Fuera de Juego

Grandes estrellas del deporte mundial se sumaron al Black Out Tuesday

Desde Lionel Messi a Roger Federer se mostraron contra el racismo.

Foto: Instagram Grandes estrellas del deporte mundial se sumaron al Black Out Tuesday
AlAireLibre.cl
Llévatelo:

El asesinato del estadounidense George Floyd a manos de un policía ha despertado de todo tipo de manifestaciones contra el racismo, una de ellas a través de redes sociales llamada Black Out Tuesday, campaña a la que se sumaron muchas personalidades del deporte. 

Del mundo del fútbol, el jugador de FC Barcelona Lionel Messi encabezó las manifestaciones a las que se sumaron muchos como el francés Kylian Mbappé, el uruguayo Luis Suárez, además de varios jugadores chilenos, entre ellos, Arturo Vidal, Mauricio Pinilla y Christiane Endler  

En otros deportes también se hicieron presentes los tenistas Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, el automovilista Lewis Hamilton, la estrella del baloncesto LeBron James, la gimnasta Simon Biles, entre muchos otros.

Revisa acá los mensajes más destacados: 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way. It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of peoples complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday ✊🏽

Una publicación compartida por Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 9:45 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#BlackOutTuesday 🤎 link in bio

Una publicación compartida por Simone Biles (@simonebiles) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 9:30 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#BLM #blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Leo Messi (@leomessi) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 7:23 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿

Una publicación compartida por Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 8:52 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday 🖤✊🏿

Una publicación compartida por Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 4:48 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday 👊🏿

Una publicación compartida por MAURICIO PINILLA (@pinigol9) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 6:27 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida por Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 1:23 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

❤️

Una publicación compartida por Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 1:53 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Black Lives Matter. #BlackoutTuesday

Una publicación compartida por Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 11:55 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

NO al racismo NO a la discriminación . Los valores del fútbol no admiten discriminación ni racismo. #BlackOutTuesday #futbolsindiscriminacion #futbolsinracismo

Una publicación compartida por ANFP (@anfpchile) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 1:22 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

👑 #blackouttuesday⚫️ #BLM✊🏾

Una publicación compartida por LeBron James (@kingjames) el 1 de Jun de 2020 a las 10:32 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday #noalracismo

Una publicación compartida por Cʜʀɪsᴛɪᴀɴᴇ Eɴᴅʟᴇʀ (@tianeendler) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 10:54 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida por Joaquin Niemann (@joaco_niemann) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 5:12 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Nico Jarry (@nicojarry) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 9:03 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#WeAreAllTheSame #blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Cristian Garin (@garincris) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 11:45 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 12:07 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿... #blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 5:50 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Black lives matter 🖤 #blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 7:31 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 4:20 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida por Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) el 30 de May de 2020 a las 8:01 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Listening and learning. Black Lives Matter

Una publicación compartida por Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 7:26 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Pelé (@pele) el 2 de Jun de 2020 a las 11:40 PDT

Más de Fuera de Juego

Temas #Deportes #Fuera de Juego #Fútbol #Tenis