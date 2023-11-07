Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Copiapó Todas las Noticias de Magallanes Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido
Liga de Campeones

La cuarta fecha de la fase de grupos de la Champions League

Revisa en vivo y online el desarrollo de los partidos.

La cuarta fecha de la fase de grupos de la Champions League
Llévatelo:

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - FASE DE GRUPOS, FECHA 4:

Martes 7 de noviembre

- Borussia Dortmund (ALE) 0-0 Newcastle (ING), Primer tiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- Shakthar Donetsk (UCR) 0-0 FC Barcelona (ESP), Primer tiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- Lazio (ITA) vs. Feyenoord (NED), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- Porto (POR) vs. Amberes (BEL), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- Manchester City (ING) vs. Young Boys (SUI), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- AC Milan (ITA) vs. Paris-Saint-Germain, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- Atlético de Madrid (ESP) vs. Celtic (ESC), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

- Estrella Roja (SER) vs. RB Leipzig (ALE), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Minuto a Minuto

Más de Liga de Campeones

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada