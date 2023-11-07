La cuarta fecha de la fase de grupos de la Champions League
Revisa en vivo y online el desarrollo de los partidos.
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - FASE DE GRUPOS, FECHA 4:
Martes 7 de noviembre
- Borussia Dortmund (ALE) 0-0 Newcastle (ING), Primer tiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Shakthar Donetsk (UCR) 0-0 FC Barcelona (ESP), Primer tiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Lazio (ITA) vs. Feyenoord (NED), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Porto (POR) vs. Amberes (BEL), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Manchester City (ING) vs. Young Boys (SUI), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- AC Milan (ITA) vs. Paris-Saint-Germain, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Atlético de Madrid (ESP) vs. Celtic (ESC), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Estrella Roja (SER) vs. RB Leipzig (ALE), 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
| Hay acción por el Grupo F.
Dortmund enfrenta a Newcastle por la #ChampionsLeague #UCL #CooperativaContigo https://t.co/xAYiao8z2C— Al Aire Libre en Cooperativa (@alairelibrecl) November 7, 2023
| Se juega en Ucrania.
¡Se juegaaa! Barcelona enfrenta a Shakhtar Donetsk en Ucrania, en busca de su clasificación a los octavos de la #ChampionsLeague #UCL #CooperativaContigo https://t.co/d61AlwO3Nc— Al Aire Libre en Cooperativa (@alairelibrecl) November 7, 2023
| La formación de Newcastle.
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! %uD83D%uDCAA#BVBNEW // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FCQhlpEeJ5— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 7, 2023
| Alineación de Borussia Dortmund contra Newcastle.
Das ist unsere Startelf für #BVBNEW! %uD83D%uDCAB pic.twitter.com/VuIcgWDhrz— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 7, 2023
| La oncena de Shakhtar Donetsk.
%uD83D%uDEA8 TEAM NEWS %u2692— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 7, 2023
%uD83E%uDDE1 Shakhtar line-up for the @ChampionsLeague super match vs Barcelona %u2B50%uFE0F
%u2692 We believe in the team! %u23F0 19:45 (18:45 CET) %uD83D%uDCFA MEGOGO#ShakhtarBarcelona | #Shakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/a2geArNKvY
| Formación de Barcelona para enfrentar a Shakhtar Donetsk en la Champions.
%uD83D%uDEA8 BARÇA XI %uD83D%uDEA8#ShakhtarBarça | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/jG672MiWo0— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 7, 2023