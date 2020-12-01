Síguenos:
Liga de Campeones

Los resultados de la quinta fecha de la Liga de Campeones

Sigue los duelos en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl.

Sigue los resultados en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl:

Martes 1 de diciembre

Grupo A

- Lokomotiv de Moscú 0-2 Salzburgo, Entretiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

0-1: 28'; Mergim Berisha (SAL), 0-2: 41'; Mergim Berisha (SAL)

- Atlético de Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Grupo B

- Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Real Madrid, EntretiempoSigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter de Milán, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Grupo C

- FC Porto vs. Manchester City, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Olympique de Marsella vs. Olympiakos, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Grupo D

- Atalanta vs. FC Midtjylland, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Liverpool vs. Ajax, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Miércoles 2 de diciembre

Grupo E

- FC Krasnodar vs. Stade Rennais, 14:55 horas.
- Sevilla vs. Chelsea, 17:00 horas.

Grupo F

- Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio, 17:00 horas. 
- Club Brujas vs. Zenit, 17:00 horas. 

Grupo G

- Ferencvaros vs. FC Barcelona, 17:00 horas.
- Juventus vs. Dinamo Kiev, 17:00 horas.

Grupo H

- Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig, 14:55 horas.
- Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 17:00 horas.

Minuto a Minuto

| Golazo en la #UCL: Mergim Berisha repite para Salzburgo y marca el 2-0 sobre Lokomotiv de Moscú #CooperativaEnCasa

| Gol en #UCL: Mergim Berisha anota el 1-0 para Salzburgo sobre Lokomotiv de Moscú #CooperativaEnCasa

| Lokomotiv de Moscú ya se mide a Salzburgo en Rusia.

| #UCL: Real Madrid enfrenta a Shakhtar Donetsk en Ucrania #CooperativaEnCasa

