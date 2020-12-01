%uD83D%uDEA8 TEAM NEWS %uD83D%uDEA8



The gaffer names starting 1%uFE0F%u20E31%uFE0F%u20E3 for the crucial game against @RedBullSalzburg %uD83D%uDCCB#FCLMSAL | #UCL pic.twitter.com/T475UmTtbN