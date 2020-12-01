Los resultados de la quinta fecha de la Liga de Campeones
Sigue los duelos en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl.
Martes 1 de diciembre
Grupo A
- Lokomotiv de Moscú 0-2 Salzburgo, Entretiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
0-1: 28'; Mergim Berisha (SAL), 0-2: 41'; Mergim Berisha (SAL)
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Grupo B
- Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Real Madrid, Entretiempo. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter de Milán, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Grupo C
- FC Porto vs. Manchester City, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Olympique de Marsella vs. Olympiakos, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Grupo D
- Atalanta vs. FC Midtjylland, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
- Liverpool vs. Ajax, 17:00 horas. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Miércoles 2 de diciembre
Grupo E
- FC Krasnodar vs. Stade Rennais, 14:55 horas.
- Sevilla vs. Chelsea, 17:00 horas.
Grupo F
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio, 17:00 horas.
- Club Brujas vs. Zenit, 17:00 horas.
Grupo G
- Ferencvaros vs. FC Barcelona, 17:00 horas.
- Juventus vs. Dinamo Kiev, 17:00 horas.
Grupo H
- Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig, 14:55 horas.
- Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 17:00 horas.
| Golazo en la #UCL: Mergim Berisha repite para Salzburgo y marca el 2-0 sobre Lokomotiv de Moscú #CooperativaEnCasa
| Gol en #UCL: Mergim Berisha anota el 1-0 para Salzburgo sobre Lokomotiv de Moscú #CooperativaEnCasa
| Todo listo en el estadio de Borussia Monchengladbach para el duelo de Inter de Milán en la Champions.
Tudo pronto no Borussia Park %uD83C%uDFDF%uFE0F%uD83C%uDDE9%uD83C%uDDEA#BMGInter #UCL #FORZAINTER %u26AB%uFE0F%uD83D%uDD35 pic.twitter.com/toDXQK9ws2— Inter (@Inter_br) December 1, 2020
| Lokomotiv de Moscú ya se mide a Salzburgo en Rusia.
| #UCL: Real Madrid enfrenta a Shakhtar Donetsk en Ucrania #CooperativaEnCasa
| Mira la formación estelar de los austríacos.
Mit dieser Elf gehen wir heute all in! #FCLMSAL #UCL #neverstop— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) December 1, 2020
| En paralelo, Lokomotiv de Moscú recibe a Salzburgo.
%uD83D%uDEA8 TEAM NEWS %uD83D%uDEA8— FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) December 1, 2020
The gaffer names starting 1%uFE0F%u20E31%uFE0F%u20E3 for the crucial game against @RedBullSalzburg %uD83D%uDCCB#FCLMSAL | #UCL pic.twitter.com/T475UmTtbN
| Shakhtar formará con esta alineación titular.
%u2692 Shakhtar team for the @ChampionsLeague match against Real Madrid %uD83D%uDD25— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) December 1, 2020
Follow the super clash online: https://t.co/A0o6nlQxQD.#UCL #ShakhtarRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/3Vh5QAStM4
| Esta es la oncena de Real Madrid para el duelo ante el equipo ucraniano Shakhtar Donetsk.
%uD83D%uDCCB%u2705 ¡Nuestro XI inicial %uD83C%uDD9A @FCShakhtar! @Liberbank | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/TEc4pImQzR— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 1, 2020