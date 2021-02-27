Arbitro inglés está en el "ojo del huracán" tras insólito gol anulado a Brighton

El árbitro Lee Mason está en el "ojo del huracán" en Inglaterra, luego de anular de forma insólita un tanto a Brighton ante West Bromwich en la Premier League, tanto que era el empate del elenco que jugó como visitante.

La acción ocurrió en el minuto 28 del primer tiempo, cuando el defensor Lewis Dunk se apuró en ejecutar un tiro libre y anotó el 1-1 del encuentro (antes había abierto la cuenta Kyle Bartley para los dueños de casa).

El gol fue anulado por el juez Mason porque no había orden, pero pocos segundos después lo validó, causando una gran alegría en los forasteros, ya que pelean punto a punto el salvarse del descenso.

No obstante, la conquista fue revisada en el VAR y terminó siendo invalidada nuevamente, ya que el referí había pitado para detener la ejecución del lanzamiento libre, antes de que el balón ingresara, por lo que en un procedimiento muy cuestionable el gol no valió.

Mason recibió gran cantidad de críticas por parte de los futbolistas en cancha, con dichos como"maldita vergüenza" y "maldita desgracia", así como de los fanáticos e incluso de ex futbolistas como Gary Neville, que aseguró que "nunca" había visto algo similar y que el reglamento impide que el receptor de una falta tenga la "ventaja" que le corresponde.

Revisa los cuestionamientos:

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐲! 😲



Lewis Dunk curls a free kick into the net with Sam Johnstone still lining up his wall - but the whistle was blown... twice



📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/vrnZSr7OnP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 27, 2021

This is a first even with the levels this season’s bonkersness. Lee Mason has disallowed a goal, then given a goal, then disallowed a goal. Best, confused of Leicester. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2021

The reason it was disallowed was because the ref blew his whistle for a 2nd time just before it crossed the line, which stops play. Never seen that happen before but highlights the nonsensity of a law that stops the side who’ve been fouled gaining an advantage. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2021

Nuno said it, Lee Mason is influenced by players too much. Blew for the FK just because Dunk asked, forgot to check if WBA were ready. Then tried to stop it but thought he'd failed, because Brighton players shouted at him. Was still giving the goal until VAR saved him. Shambles — benny (@PleaseGetThis) February 27, 2021

Mike Dean really isn’t that bad compared to lee mason and other refs we have — yorkir (@yorkir4) February 27, 2021

He absolutely spot on with what he’s said, sad thing is he’ll get fined by the FA for saying it and Lee mason will go and referee another premier league game next week like nothing happened https://t.co/sSAT7Travo — Leicester Lad (@lad_leicester) February 27, 2021