Liga inglesa

Arbitro inglés está en el "ojo del huracán" tras insólito gol anulado a Brighton

Lee Mason además tuvo un procedimiento muy cuestionado para invalidar el tanto frente a West Bromwich.

Foto: EFE Arbitro inglés está en el "ojo del huracán" tras insólito gol anulado a Brighton
AlAireLibre.cl
El árbitro Lee Mason está en el "ojo del huracán" en Inglaterra, luego de anular de forma insólita un tanto a Brighton ante West Bromwich en la Premier League, tanto que era el empate del elenco que jugó como visitante.

La acción ocurrió en el minuto 28 del primer tiempo, cuando el defensor Lewis Dunk se apuró en ejecutar un tiro libre y anotó el 1-1 del encuentro (antes había abierto la cuenta Kyle Bartley para los dueños de casa).

El gol fue anulado por el juez Mason porque no había orden, pero pocos segundos después lo validó, causando una gran alegría en los forasteros, ya que pelean punto a punto el salvarse del descenso.

No obstante, la conquista fue revisada en el VAR y terminó siendo invalidada nuevamente, ya que el referí había pitado para detener la ejecución del lanzamiento libre, antes de que el balón ingresara, por lo que en un procedimiento muy cuestionable el gol no valió.

Mason recibió gran cantidad de críticas por parte de los futbolistas en cancha, con dichos como"maldita vergüenza" y "maldita desgracia", así como de los fanáticos e incluso de ex futbolistas como Gary Neville, que aseguró que "nunca" había visto algo similar y que el reglamento impide que el receptor de una falta tenga la "ventaja" que le corresponde.

