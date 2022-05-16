"El mundo del fútbol está contigo": Los mensajes de apoyo al jugador inglés que declaró su homosexualidad



El futbolista inglés Jake Daniels, quien juega en Blackpool en Inglaterra, confesó públicamente su homosexualidad y la FIFA, la Premier League y varios equipos europeos expresaron su apoyo al deportista por contar su historia.

"El mundo del fútbol está contigo", escribió la Premier League, mientras que la FIFA resaltó que lo importante "no es cambiar, sino simplemente ser feliz".

Por su lado, equipos como Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenhan, Chelsea, Sporting de Lisboa y Real Betis, entre muchos otros, expresaron su apoyo con un corto, pero contundente mensaje: "Estamos orgullosos de tí, el fútbol es para todos".

Revisa los mensajes a continuación:

"There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality.



"I want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are or how you should be, just to fit in. You being you, and being happy, is what matters most."



🤗 Jake — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 16, 2022

The footballing world is with you, Jake 🏳️‍🌈 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2022

👏👏👏



A great message, @Jake_Daniels11!! We are really proud of you.



Football is for everyone 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/CQGI8FMr6H — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) May 16, 2022

Proud of you, Jake! 💙🏳️‍🌈 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2022

👏 Brave, honest and truly inspirational. Well done, Jake. The European football community is with you. — UEFA (@UEFA) May 16, 2022

We’re proud of you, Jake! Football is for everyone. 🏳️‍🌈 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 16, 2022

We're proud of you, Jake. You're an inspiration to us and many others 👏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 16, 2022

Your courage and bravery is inspirational, Jake 💙 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2022

Incredible courage, Jake.



We're all supporting you 💪 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 16, 2022