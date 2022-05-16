Síguenos:
Liga inglesa

"El mundo del fútbol está contigo": Los mensajes de apoyo al jugador inglés que declaró su homosexualidad

La FiFA, la Premier League y varios clubes entregaron su apoyo al futbolista de Blackpool.

El futbolista inglés Jake Daniels, quien juega en Blackpool en Inglaterra, confesó públicamente su homosexualidad y la FIFA, la Premier League y varios equipos europeos expresaron su apoyo al deportista por contar su historia.

"El mundo del fútbol está contigo", escribió la Premier League, mientras que la FIFA resaltó que lo importante "no es cambiar, sino simplemente ser feliz".

Por su lado, equipos como Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenhan, Chelsea, Sporting de Lisboa y Real Betis, entre muchos otros, expresaron su apoyo con un corto, pero contundente mensaje: "Estamos orgullosos de tí, el fútbol es para todos".

Revisa los mensajes a continuación: 

