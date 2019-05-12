Marcador Ficha
Premier League
DT: Chris Hughton
Brighton
Árbitro: Michael Oliver
DT: Josep Guardiola
Manchester City
Fecha 38
Falmer Stadium
12/05/2019, 10:00 horas
Campeonato
Premier League
Fecha y hora
12/05/2019, 10:00 horas
Lugar
Falmer Stadium
Árbitro
Michael Oliver
Alineaciones
Brighton
Manchester City
Goles
Brighton
Manchester City
1-0: 27' Glenn Murray (BRI)
1-1: 28' Agüero (MC)
1-2: 37' Laporte (MC)
Tarjetas Amarillas
Brighton
Manchester City
Tarjetas Rojas
Brighton
Manchester City
Campeonato Nacional