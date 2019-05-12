Síguenos:
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Premier League

DT: Chris Hughton

Brighton

  2° tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Michael Oliver

DT: Josep Guardiola

Manchester City

Fecha 38
Falmer Stadium
12/05/2019, 10:00 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Gonzalo Quezada
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 12/05/2019, 10:00 horas
Lugar Falmer Stadium
Árbitro Michael Oliver
Alineaciones
Brighton Manchester City
  • 1 Mathew Ryan
  • 2 Bruno Saltor
  • 4 Shane Duffy
  • 5 Lewis Dunk
  • 30 Bernardo
  • 11 Anthony Knockaert
  • 7 Beram Kayal
  • 8 Yves Bissouma
  • 16 Alireza Jahanbakhsh
  • 13 Pascal Gross
  • 17 Glenn Murray
  • 31 Ederson
  • 2 Kyle Walker
  • 4 Vincent Kompany
  • 13 Aymeric Laporte
  • 35 Olexandr Zinchenko
  • 20 Bernardo Silva
  • 8 Ilkay Gundogan
  • 21 David Silva
  • 26 Riyad Mahrez
  • 10 Sergio Agüero
  • 7 Raheem Sterling
Goles
Brighton Manchester City

1-0: 27' Glenn Murray (BRI)

1-1: 28' Agüero (MC)

1-2: 37' Laporte (MC)
Tarjetas Amarillas
Brighton Manchester City
Tarjetas Rojas
Brighton Manchester City
