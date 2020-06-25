Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de S. Wanderers
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores

Premier League

DT: Frank Lampard

Chelsea

   

-
-
-

Árbitro: Stuart Attwell

DT: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

Fecha 31
Stamford Bridge
25/06/2020

Minuto a minuto

| Por Rafael Ormazabal
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 25/06/2020
Lugar Stamford Bridge
Árbitro Stuart Attwell
Alineaciones
Chelsea Manchester City

No hay información disponible

No hay información disponible
Goles
Chelsea Manchester City
Tarjetas Amarillas
Chelsea Manchester City
Tarjetas Rojas
Chelsea Manchester City
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Claudio Bravo

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada

Dirección: Calle Maipú 525

Télefono: 22 364 8000

Santiago de Chile

© 2018 AlAireLibre.CL

Compañia Chilena de Comunicaciones S.A. Todos los derechos reservados

Síguenos: