Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Cobresal
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Premier League

DT: Claude Puel

Leicester City

  1er tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Mike Dean

DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United

Fecha 25
King Power Stadium
03/02/2019, 11:05 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 03/02/2019, 11:05 horas
Lugar King Power Stadium
Árbitro Mike Dean
Alineaciones
Leicester City Manchester United
  • 1 Kasper Schmeichel
  • 14 Ricardo Pereira
  • 6 Jonny Evans
  • 15 Harry Maguire
  • 3 Benjamin Chilwell
  • 24 Nampalys Mendy
  • 25 Ndidi
  • 7 Demarai Gray
  • 10 James Maddison
  • 19 Harvey Barnes
  • 9 Jamie Vardy

 

1 David de Gea

18 Ashley Young

2 Victor Lindelof

3 Eric Bailly

23 Luke Shaw

31 Nemanja Matic

21 Ander Herrera

6 Paul Pogba

14 Jesse Lingard

10 Marcus Rashford

7 Alexis Sánchez
Goles
Leicester City Manchester United

1-0: 8' Marcus Rashford
Tarjetas Amarillas
Leicester City Manchester United
Tarjetas Rojas
Leicester City Manchester United
Temas #Liga inglesa #Manchester United #Alexis Sánchez #Fútbol #Deportes

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada

Dirección: Calle Maipú 525

Télefono: 22 364 8000

Santiago de Chile

© 2018 AlAireLibre.CL

Compañia Chilena de Comunicaciones S.A. Todos los derechos reservados

Síguenos: