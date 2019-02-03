Marcador Ficha
Premier League
DT: Claude Puel
Leicester City
1er tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Mike Dean
DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United
Fecha 25
King Power Stadium
03/02/2019, 11:05 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
|Campeonato
|Premier League
|Fecha y hora
|03/02/2019, 11:05 horas
|Lugar
|King Power Stadium
|Árbitro
|Mike Dean
|Alineaciones
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|
|
1 David de Gea
18 Ashley Young
2 Victor Lindelof
3 Eric Bailly
23 Luke Shaw
31 Nemanja Matic
21 Ander Herrera
6 Paul Pogba
14 Jesse Lingard
10 Marcus Rashford
7 Alexis Sánchez
|Goles
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|
1-0: 8' Marcus Rashford
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
