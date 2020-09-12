Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles
Premier League
DT: Jürgen Klopp
Liverpool
Entretiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Michael Oliver
DT: Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United
Fecha 1
Anfield Road, Liverpool
12/09/2020, 13:30 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|Premier League
|Fecha y hora
|12/09/2020, 13:30 horas
|Lugar
|Anfield Road, Liverpool
|Árbitro
|Michael Oliver
|Alineaciones
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|
|
|Goles
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|
1-0: 4' Mohamed Salah
2-1: 19' Virgil van Dijk
3-2: 32' Mohamed Salah
|
1-1: 11' Jack Harrison
2-2: 29' Patrick Bamford
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
También te puede interesar
Liga inglesa
Liverpool supera al Leeds de Bielsa en la Premier
Futbol femenino