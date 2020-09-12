Síguenos:
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles

Premier League

DT: Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool

  Entretiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Michael Oliver

DT: Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United

Fecha 1
Anfield Road, Liverpool
12/09/2020, 13:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 12/09/2020, 13:30 horas
Lugar Anfield Road, Liverpool
Árbitro Michael Oliver
Alineaciones
Liverpool Leeds United
  • 1 Alisson
  • 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • 12 Joe Gomez
  • 4 Virgil van Dijk
  • 26 Andrew Robertson
  • 5 Georginio Wijnaldum
  • 14 Jordan Henderson
  • 8 Naby Keita
  • 11 Mohamed Salah
  • 9 Roberto Firmino
  • 10 Sadio Mané
  • 1 Meslier
  • 2 Ayling
  • 5 Koch
  • 21 Struijk
  • 15 Dallas
  • 23 Kalvin Philips
  • 17 Hélder Costa
  • 19 Pablo Hernández
  • 43 Klich
  • 22 Harrison
  • 9 Patrick Bamford
Goles
Liverpool Leeds United

1-0: 4' Mohamed Salah

2-1: 19' Virgil van Dijk

3-2: 32' Mohamed Salah

1-1: 11' Jack Harrison

2-2: 29' Patrick Bamford
Tarjetas Amarillas
Liverpool Leeds United
Tarjetas Rojas
Liverpool Leeds United
