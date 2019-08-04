Marcador Ficha
Martin Atkinson
DT: Jürgen Klopp
Liverpool
Penales
-
-
-
Árbitro: FA Community Shield
DT: Josep Guardiola
Manchester City
Final
Wembley Stadium, Londres.
04/08/2019, 10:00 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Alejandro Moreno
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|Martin Atkinson
|Fecha y hora
|04/08/2019, 10:00 horas
|Lugar
|Wembley Stadium, Londres.
|Árbitro
|FA Community Shield
|Alineaciones
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|
|
|Goles
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|
1-1: 77' Joel Matip
|
0-1: 12' Sterling
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|
De Bruyne
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Liverpool
|Manchester City