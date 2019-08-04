Síguenos:
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Martin Atkinson

DT: Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool

Árbitro: FA Community Shield

DT: Josep Guardiola

Manchester City

Final
Wembley Stadium, Londres.
04/08/2019, 10:00 horas

| Por Alejandro Moreno
Alineaciones
Liverpool Manchester City
  • 13 Alisson
  • 66 Alexander-Arnold (66'/ 32 Joel Matip)
  • 12 Joe Gomez
  • 4 Virgil Van Dijk
  • 26 Andrew Robertson
  • 3 Fabihno (66'/ 8 Keita)
  • 14 Jordan Henderson (79'/ 20 Adam Lallana)
  • 5 Georginio Wijnaldum
  • 27 Divock Origi (79'/ 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain)
  • 11 Mohamed Salah
  • 9 Roberto Firmino (79'/ 23 Xherdan Shaqiri)
  • 1 Claudio Bravo
  • 2 Kyle Walker
  • 5 Jones Stones
  • 30 Nicolás Otamendi
  • 11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 16 Rodrigo Hernández
  • 17 Kevin De Bruyne
  • 21 David Silva (61'/ 8 Ilkay Gündogan)
  • 20 Bernardo Silva
  • 19 Leroy Sané (13'/ 9 Gabriel Jesus)
  • 7 Raheem Sterling
Goles
Liverpool Manchester City

1-1: 77' Joel Matip

0-1: 12' Sterling
Tarjetas Amarillas
Liverpool Manchester City

De Bruyne
Tarjetas Rojas
Liverpool Manchester City
