Marcador Ficha
Premier League
DT: Josep Guardiola
Manchester City
1er tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Mike Dean
DT: Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City
Fecha 18
Etihad Stadium
21/12/2019, 14:30 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Felipe Labrín
|Alineaciones
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|
31 Ederson
2 Walker
30 Otamendi
25 Fernandinho
22 Mendy
17 De Bruyne
8 Gundogan
20 Silva
26 Mahrez
9 Jesus
7 Sterling
|
1 Schmeichel
21 Ricardo
6 Evans
4 Soyuncu
3 Chilwell
25 Ndidi
17 Pérez
8 Tielemans
10 Maddison
15 Barnes
9 Vardy
|Goles
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
