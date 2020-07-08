Marcador Ficha
Premier League
DT: Josep Guardiola
Manchester City
1er tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Andrew Madley
DT: Steve Bruce
Newcastle
Fecha 34
Etihad Stadium
08/07/2020, 13:00 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Rafael Ormazábal
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|Premier League
|Fecha y hora
|08/07/2020, 13:00 horas
|Lugar
|Etihad Stadium
|Árbitro
|Andrew Madley
|Alineaciones
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
|
No hay información disponible
|
No hay información disponible
|Goles
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
También te puede interesar
Estamos hablando de
Novak Djokovic