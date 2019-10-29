Marcador Ficha
Copa de la Liga
DT: Josep Guardiola
Manchester City
2° tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro:
DT:
Southampton
Octavos de final
Etihad Stadium
29/10/2919
Minuto a minuto| Por Hernán Duarte
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|Copa de la Liga
|Fecha y hora
|29/10/2919
|Lugar
|Etihad Stadium
|Árbitro
|Alineaciones
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|
1- Claudio Bravo
|
1- Alex McCarthy
43- Yan Valery
38- Kevin Danso
5- Jack Stephens
35- Jan Bednarek
23- Pierre-Emiile Hojbjerg
16- James Ward-Prowse
14- Oriol Romeu
17- Stuart Armstrong
7- Snane Long
19- Sofiane Boufal
|Goles
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|
1-0: 19' Nicolás Otamendi
2-0: 38' Sergio Agüero
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Manchester City
|Southampton