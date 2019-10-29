Síguenos:
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Copa de la Liga

DT: Josep Guardiola

Manchester City

  2° tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro:

DT:

Southampton

Octavos de final
Etihad Stadium
29/10/2919

Minuto a minuto

| Por Hernán Duarte
Campeonato Copa de la Liga
Fecha y hora 29/10/2919
Lugar Etihad Stadium
Árbitro
Alineaciones
Manchester City Southampton

1- Claudio Bravo
2- Kyle Walker
30- Nicolas Otamendi
50- Eric Garcia
12- Angeliño
20- Bernardo Silva
69- Thomas Doyle
47- Phil Foden
26- Riyad Mahrez
10- Sergio Agüero
9- Gabriel Jesús

1- Alex McCarthy

43- Yan Valery

38- Kevin Danso

5- Jack Stephens

35- Jan Bednarek

23- Pierre-Emiile Hojbjerg

16- James Ward-Prowse

14- Oriol Romeu 

17- Stuart Armstrong

7- Snane Long

19- Sofiane Boufal
Goles
Manchester City Southampton

1-0: 19' Nicolás Otamendi

2-0: 38' Sergio Agüero
Tarjetas Amarillas
Manchester City Southampton
Tarjetas Rojas
Manchester City Southampton
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Claudio Bravo

