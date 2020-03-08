Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles
Premier League
DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United
1er tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Mike Dean
DT: Josep Guardiola
Manchester City
Fecha 29
Estadio Old Trafford
08/03/2020, 13:30 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|Premier League
|Fecha y hora
|08/03/2020, 13:30 horas
|Lugar
|Estadio Old Trafford
|Árbitro
|Mike Dean
|Alineaciones
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|
|
|Goles
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|
1-0: 29' Anthony Martial
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|
41' Fred
|
29' Fernandinho
30' Rodri
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
También te puede interesar
Estamos hablando de
Liga de Estados Unidos