Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles

Premier League

DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United

  1er tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Mike Dean

DT: Josep Guardiola

Manchester City

Fecha 29
Estadio Old Trafford
08/03/2020, 13:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 08/03/2020, 13:30 horas
Lugar Estadio Old Trafford
Árbitro Mike Dean
Alineaciones
Manchester United Manchester City
  • 1 David De Gea
  • 2 Victor Lindelof
  • 5 Harry Maguire
  • 23 Luke Shaw
  • 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • 31 Nemanja Matic
  • 17 Fred
  • 53 Brandon Williams
  • 18 Bruno Fernandes
  • 21 Daniel James
  • 9 Anthony Martial
  • 31 Ederson 
  • 11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 25 Fernandinho
  • 30 Nicolás Otamendi
  • 27 Joao Cancelo
  • 8 Ilkay Gundogan
  • 16 Rodri
  • 20 Bernardo Silva
  • 7 Raheem Sterling
  • 47 Phil Foden
  • 10 Sergio Agüero
Goles
Manchester United Manchester City

1-0: 29' Anthony Martial

Tarjetas Amarillas
Manchester United Manchester City

41' Fred

29' Fernandinho

30' Rodri
Tarjetas Rojas
Manchester United Manchester City
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Chilenos en el exterior #Claudio Bravo

