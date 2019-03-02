Síguenos:
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Premier League

DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Manchester United

  1er tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Stuart Attwell

DT:

Southampton

Fecha 29
Old Trafford
02/03/2019, 12:00 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 02/03/2019, 12:00 horas
Lugar Old Trafford
Árbitro Stuart Attwell
Alineaciones
Manchester United Southampton
  • 1 David De Gea
  • 18 Ashley Young
  • 12 Chris Smalling
  • 2 Victor Lindelof
  • 23 Luke Shaw
  • 39 Scott McTominay
  • 15 Andreas Pereira
  • 6 Paul Pogba
  • 10 Marcus Rashford
  • 9 Romelu Lukaku
  • 7 Alexis Sánchez
  • 28 Angus Gunn
  • 4 Jannik Vestergaard
  • 3 Maya Yoshida
  • 35 Jan Bednarek
  • 21 Ryan Bertrand
  • 23 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
  • 14 Oriol Romeu
  • 16 James Ward-Prowse
  • 43 Yann Valery
  • 10 Charlie Austin
  • 22 Nathan Redmond
Goles
Manchester United Southampton
Tarjetas Amarillas
Manchester United Southampton
Tarjetas Rojas
Manchester United Southampton
