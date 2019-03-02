Marcador Ficha
Premier League
DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Manchester United
1er tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Stuart Attwell
DT:
Southampton
Fecha 29
Old Trafford
02/03/2019, 12:00 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|Premier League
|Fecha y hora
|02/03/2019, 12:00 horas
|Lugar
|Old Trafford
|Árbitro
|Stuart Attwell
|Alineaciones
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|
|
|Goles
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Manchester United
|Southampton