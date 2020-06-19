Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de S. Wanderers
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Liga inglesa

DT: Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur

   

-
-
-

Árbitro: Jonathan Moss

DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United

Fecha 30
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
19/06/2020, 15:15 horas.

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Liga inglesa
Fecha y hora 19/06/2020, 15:15 horas.
Lugar Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Árbitro Jonathan Moss
Alineaciones
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

No hay información disponible

No hay información disponible
Goles
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Tarjetas Amarillas
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Tarjetas Rojas
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Manchester United

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada

Dirección: Calle Maipú 525

Télefono: 22 364 8000

Santiago de Chile

© 2018 AlAireLibre.CL

Compañia Chilena de Comunicaciones S.A. Todos los derechos reservados

Síguenos: