Juventus enfrenta crucial encuentro ante Lazio en la liga italiana

Este lunes Juventus enfrenta a Lazio en un encuentro en el cual puede dar el salto definitivo hacia el título de la liga italiana, pues de vencer a los romanos quedaría a ocho puntos de Inter de Milán, su más cercano perseguidor.

Sigue el resultado en vivo y online:

- Juventus 2-1 Lazio, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

1-0 51' Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV); 2-0 54' Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV); 2-1: 83' Ciro Immobile (LAZ).

El primero de Cristiano:

El segundo de Cristiano:

El descuento de Lazio

Today’s game isn’t just about CR7.



Ciro Immobile also nets his 30th of the season just after Ronaldo hit the same mark.



It’s the first time Serie A has had multiple 30+ goal scorers in 56 years. pic.twitter.com/Rzwi2TIn2X