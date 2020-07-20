Síguenos:
Liga italiana

Juventus enfrenta crucial encuentro ante Lazio en la liga italiana

El cuadro bianconero tiene la opción de alejarse a ocho puntos de Inter de Milán.

Este lunes Juventus enfrenta a Lazio en un encuentro en el cual puede dar el salto definitivo hacia el título de la liga italiana, pues de vencer a los romanos quedaría a ocho puntos de Inter de Milán, su más cercano perseguidor.

- Juventus 2-1 Lazio, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

1-0 51' Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV); 2-0 54' Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV); 2-1: 83' Ciro Immobile (LAZ).

El primero de Cristiano:

El segundo de Cristiano:

El descuento de Lazio

