Juventus enfrenta crucial encuentro ante Lazio en la liga italiana
El cuadro bianconero tiene la opción de alejarse a ocho puntos de Inter de Milán.
Este lunes Juventus enfrenta a Lazio en un encuentro en el cual puede dar el salto definitivo hacia el título de la liga italiana, pues de vencer a los romanos quedaría a ocho puntos de Inter de Milán, su más cercano perseguidor.
Sigue el resultado en vivo y online:
- Juventus 2-1 Lazio, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
1-0 51' Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV); 2-0 54' Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV); 2-1: 83' Ciro Immobile (LAZ).
El primero de Cristiano:
#SerieA 🇮🇹 | ¡SIIIIIIIIIIIUUUUU!— Cancheros (@Cancheros_Team) July 20, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo anota gol de penal. CR7.#Juventus 1-0 #Lazio pic.twitter.com/1t8362WLKm
El segundo de Cristiano:
#SerieA 🇮🇹 | ¡DOBLETE DE CR7!— Cancheros (@Cancheros_Team) July 20, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo anota su segundo gol de la noche. Medio gol de Dybala. #Juventus 2-0 #Lazio pic.twitter.com/m5Bkldmztv
El descuento de Lazio
Today’s game isn’t just about CR7.— Zac (@zacvoynow) July 20, 2020
Ciro Immobile also nets his 30th of the season just after Ronaldo hit the same mark.
It’s the first time Serie A has had multiple 30+ goal scorers in 56 years. pic.twitter.com/Rzwi2TIn2X