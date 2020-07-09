Marcador Ficha
Championships
DT: Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United
2° tiempo
Árbitro: Darren Bond
DT: Michael O'Neill
Stoke City
Fecha 42
Elland Road
09/07/2020
Minuto a minuto
|Campeonato
|Championships
|Fecha y hora
|09/07/2020
|Lugar
|Elland Road
|Árbitro
|Darren Bond
|Alineaciones
|Leeds United
|Stoke City
|
|
1 Jack Butland
14 Tommy Smith
6 Danny Batth
37 Nathan Collins
15 Bruno Martins Indi
24 Jordan Cousins
26 Tyrese Campbell
22 Sam Clucas
25 Nick Powell
11 James McClean
|Goles
|Leeds United
|Stoke City
|
1-0: 44' Mateusz Klich (P)
2-0: 47' Helder Costa
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Leeds United
|Stoke City
|
3' Ben White
49' Stuart Dallas
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Leeds United
|Stoke City
Marcelo Bielsa