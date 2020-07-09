Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de S. Wanderers
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcador Ficha

Championships

DT: Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United

  2° tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Darren Bond

DT: Michael O'Neill

Stoke City

Fecha 42
Elland Road
09/07/2020

Minuto a minuto

| Por Por Felipe Labrín
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Championships
Fecha y hora 09/07/2020
Lugar Elland Road
Árbitro Darren Bond
Alineaciones
Leeds United Stoke City
  • 1 Ilan Meslier
  • 2 Luke Ayling
  • 5 Ben White
  • 6 Liam Cooper
  • 15 Stuart Dallas
  • 23 Kalvin Phillips
  • 43 Mateusz Klich
  • 22 Jack Harrison
  • 17 Helder Costa
  • 11 Tyler Roberts
  • 9 Patrick Bamford

1 Jack Butland

14 Tommy Smith

6 Danny Batth

37 Nathan Collins

15 Bruno Martins Indi

24 Jordan Cousins

26 Tyrese Campbell

22 Sam Clucas

25 Nick Powell

11 James McClean
Goles
Leeds United Stoke City

1-0: 44' Mateusz Klich (P)

2-0: 47' Helder Costa
Tarjetas Amarillas
Leeds United Stoke City

3' Ben White

49' Stuart Dallas
Tarjetas Rojas
Leeds United Stoke City
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Marcelo Bielsa #Liga inglesa

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada

Dirección: Calle Maipú 525

Télefono: 22 364 8000

Santiago de Chile

© 2018 AlAireLibre.CL

Compañia Chilena de Comunicaciones S.A. Todos los derechos reservados

Síguenos: