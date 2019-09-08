Síguenos:
Primera B
Marcador Ficha

Primera B

DT: Fernando Vergara

Deportes Puerto Montt

  Por comenzar 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Piero Maza

DT: Víctor Rivero

Cobreloa

Fecha 22
Estadio Chinquihue
8/9/2019, 12:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Alejandro Moreno
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Primera B
Fecha y hora 8/9/2019, 12:30 horas
Lugar Estadio Chinquihue
Árbitro Piero Maza
Alineaciones
Deportes Puerto Montt Cobreloa
  • 12 Daniel Castillo
  • 3 Fernando Cornejo
  • 4 Gino Alucema
  • 26 Gonzalo Sepúlveda
  • 5 Jorge Aquino
  • 16 Juan Cruz
  • 24 Andrés Souper
  • 21 Byron Bustamante
  • 11 Nicolás Gauna
  • 10 Ignacio Lemmo
  • 9 Oscar Hernández
  • 1 Claudio González
  • 27 Nozomi Kimura
  • 5 Sebastián Ramírez
  • 16 Esteban Flores
  • 14 Diego Soto
  • 24 Axl Ríos
  • 6 Gillermo Firpo
  • 29 JUan Pablo Abarzúa
  • 18 Gonzalo Abán
  • 10 Ignacio Jara
  • 9 Lucas Simón
Goles
Deportes Puerto Montt Cobreloa
Tarjetas Amarillas
Deportes Puerto Montt Cobreloa
Tarjetas Rojas
Deportes Puerto Montt Cobreloa
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Fútbol #Primera B #Puerto Montt #Cobreloa

