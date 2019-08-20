Ronda Rousey sufrió impactante accidente durante rodaje de una serie
La ex peleadora de UFC casi perdió un dedo de su mano izquierda.
La ex peleadora de la UFC Ronda Rousey sufrió un impactante accidente en México durante el rodaje de la serie 9-1-1, el cual casi la hizo perder un dedo de su mano izquierda.
De acuerdo a lo que contó la propia afectada en su cuenta de Instagram, "durante la primera toma del día la puerta de un barco cayó en mi mano y creí que solo me aplastó los dedos. Por ello terminé de grabar antes de mirarlos".
"Sé que suena loco, pero estoy acostumbrada a no mostrar dolor en público solo cuando tenga que hacerlo", añadió Rousey.
"Después de un paro en la acción, le avisé al director de la situación y fui llevada en ambulancia a un hospital, donde rápidamente reconectaron mi hueso y los tendones con las placas y tornillos", relató.
"Volví a las grabaciones al día siguiente y terminé mis escenas antes de volver a casa a recuperarme. La medicina moderna me asusta, tenía la mitad del movimiento de vuelta a los tres días".
So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox