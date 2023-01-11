La décima etapa del Rally Dakar 2023
| No pudo sostener el ritmo Ignacio Casale y remató segundo en prototipos ligeros de la décima etapa del #Dakar, detrás de Seth Quintero #CooperativaContigo
| En el kilómetro 84 de prototipos ligeros, Ignacio Casale marcha primero en la décima etapa del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo
Stage %uD83D%uDD1F - T3 %uD83D%uDEE0— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3 after 84km:
1%uFE0F%u20E3 Ignacio Casale %u23F11:23:51
2%uFE0F%u20E3 Seth Quintero %u23F1 7%u2019%u2019
3%uFE0F%u20E3 Helder Rodrigues %u23F1 2'09%u2019%u2019
Overall leader Guillaume De Medius set the 14th best time, 7%u201927%u2019%u2019 runner-up Quintero.
%uD83D%uDD34 Follow the race live:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/GhJFCxuUVx
| El chileno Pablo Quintanilla culmina sexto la décima etapa del #Dakar en motos, mientras que José Ignacio Cornejo acaba octavo #CooperativaContigo
| Triunfo para Sebastien Loeb en los autos de la décima etapa del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo
%uD83C%uDFC1 Stage 10 - Cars %uD83D%uDE97— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3:
%uD83E%uDD47 Sébastien Loeb
%uD83E%uDD48 Mattias Ekström
%uD83E%uDD49 Lucas Moraes
Loeb secures his third consecutive stage win and his fourth at this year's Dakar.
Follow the race live %uD83D%uDC49https://t.co/BrruP0pcjg#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/OnREP2U1Rl
| Ross Branch se quedó con la victoria en las motos del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo
%uD83C%uDFC1 Stage 10 - Bikes %uD83C%uDFCD— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3:
%uD83E%uDD47 Ross Branch
%uD83E%uDD48 Adrien van Beveren
%uD83E%uDD49 Michael Docherty
Branch adds a second victory to his tally in this Dakar and lands Hero MotoSports their third stage win ever.
Follow the race live %uD83D%uDC49https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/5UH7GlIeit
| Francisco "Chaleco" López figura tercero en el penúltimo punto de control de prototipos ligeros del #Dakar2023 #CooperativaContigo
| Por el momento, Sebastien Loeb se está adjudicando el triunfo en los autos del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo
Stage %uD83D%uDD1F - Cars %uD83D%uDE97— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3 after 84km:
1%uFE0F%u20E3 Sébastien Loeb %u23F1 1:18:41
2%uFE0F%u20E3 Mattias Ekström %u23F1 2'35%u2019%u2019
3%uFE0F%u20E3 Lucas Moraes %u23F1 3'16%u2019%u2019
Overall leader @AlAttiyahN set the 4th fastest time, 3%u201950%u2019%u2019 behind @SebastienLoeb.
%uD83D%uDD34 Follow the race live:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/XhWjUo0DZ6
| El triunfo en los quads quedó en manos del brasileño Marcelo Medeiros #Dakar #CooperativaContigo
%uD83C%uDFC1 Stage %uD83D%uDD1F - Quads %u2699%uFE0F— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3:
%uD83E%uDD47 Marcelo Medeiros
%uD83E%uDD48 Manuel Andujar
%uD83E%uDD49 Giovanni Enrico
%u23F1 @GiroudAlexandre finished 5th and still has a lead of more than an hour in the overall standings.
%uD83D%uDD34 Follow the other categories live:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/GD6DGn9hqS
| En los quads el chileno Giovanni Enrico termina tercero en la décima etapa del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo
| En la general, marcha en el séptimo lugar.
| Por su parte, José Ignacio Cornejo está octavo en la etapa décima
| En la general está qiomtp. a 14'58'' del sólido líder, el argentino Kevin Benavides.
| Pablo Quintanilla figura en el sexto lugar de la décima etapa con 1h46'43'', a 2'43'' del ganador de la jornada, Ross Branch.
| Sébastien Loeb lidera la décima etapa en autos.
Stage %uD83D%uDD1F - Cars %uD83D%uDE97— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3 after 29km:
1%uFE0F%u20E3 Sébastien Loeb, %u23F1 23:19
2%uFE0F%u20E3 Vaidotas Zala, %u23F1 28%u2019%u2019
3%uFE0F%u20E3 Nasser Al-Attiyah, %u23F1 1'07%u2019%u2019
%uD83D%uDD34 Follow the race live:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/1EbwIrjmk2
| En quads sigue la acción con Medeiros como líder provisional
Stage %uD83D%uDD1F - Quads %u2699%uFE0F— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
Provisional top 3 after 60km:
1%uFE0F%u20E3 Marcelo Medeiros %u23F11:02:37
2%uFE0F%u20E3 Manuel Andujar %u23F1 1'23%u2019%u2019
3%uFE0F%u20E3 Francisco Moreno Flores %u23F1 2'14%u2019%u2019
%u23F1 Overall leader @GiroudAlexandre is 5%u201911%u2019%u2019 behind Medeiros.
%uD83D%uDD34 Follow the race live:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/EIPzGQjgVq
| Kevin Benavidese tomó la delantera en la etapa 10 del Rally Dakar
%uD83C%uDFCD @kmbenavides takes the overall lead! %uD83C%uDFC6— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2023
%uD83C%uDFC1 At the finish of stage 10, Benavides is over 6 minutes ahead of @skylerhowes110 and @tobyprice87, despite the bonuses, and overtakes them in the overall classification. %u23F1
%uD83D%uDD34 Follow the race live:https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/FIeKCdBJ10