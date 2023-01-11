Síguenos:
Dakar

La décima etapa del Rally Dakar 2023

Sigue la acción en AlAireLibre.cl.

La décima etapa del Rally Dakar 2023
Minuto a Minuto

| No pudo sostener el ritmo Ignacio Casale y remató segundo en prototipos ligeros de la décima etapa del #Dakar, detrás de Seth Quintero #CooperativaContigo

| En el kilómetro 84 de prototipos ligeros, Ignacio Casale marcha primero en la décima etapa del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo

| El chileno Pablo Quintanilla culmina sexto la décima etapa del #Dakar en motos, mientras que José Ignacio Cornejo acaba octavo #CooperativaContigo

| Triunfo para Sebastien Loeb en los autos de la décima etapa del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo

| Ross Branch se quedó con la victoria en las motos del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo

| Francisco "Chaleco" López figura tercero en el penúltimo punto de control de prototipos ligeros del #Dakar2023 #CooperativaContigo

| Por el momento, Sebastien Loeb se está adjudicando el triunfo en los autos del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo

| El triunfo en los quads quedó en manos del brasileño Marcelo Medeiros #Dakar #CooperativaContigo

| En los quads el chileno Giovanni Enrico termina tercero en la décima etapa del #Dakar #CooperativaContigo

| En la general, marcha en el séptimo lugar.

| Por su parte, José Ignacio Cornejo está octavo en la etapa décima

| En la general está qiomtp. a 14'58'' del sólido líder, el argentino Kevin Benavides.

| Pablo Quintanilla figura en el sexto lugar de la décima etapa con 1h46'43'', a 2'43'' del ganador de la jornada, Ross Branch.

| Sébastien Loeb lidera la décima etapa en autos.

| En quads sigue la acción con Medeiros como líder provisional

