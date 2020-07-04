Frances Tiafoe dio positivo luego de jugar una exhibición en Atlanta
El norteamericano estaba disputando el torneo All-American Team Cup.
El tenista estadounidense Frances Tiafoe dio positivo por coronavirus, por lo que será baja en el torneo de exhibición de Atlanta All-American Team Cup.
La organización confirmó que Tiafoe, que este viernes debutó con victoria ante su compatriota Sam Querrey, empezó a mostrar síntomas tras ese encuentro por lo que fue sometido a un test.
Había dado negativo a su llegada a Atlanta, pero en esta última muestra se detectó su positivo por coronavirus.
Tiafoe no participará más en este evento de exhibición y su sustituto será Christopher Eubanks, según anunció el director de la "All-American Team Cup", Eddie Gonzalez.
Frances Tiafoe explicó en su perfil de Instagram que seguirá la cuarentena bajo supervisión médica en Atlanta, adonde viajó hace una semana desde Florida, sin síntomas y tras haber dado negativo en un test previo.
Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend. Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago before traveling to Atlanta. I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority.