Frances Tiafoe dio positivo luego de jugar una exhibición en Atlanta

El norteamericano estaba disputando el torneo All-American Team Cup.

El tenista estadounidense Frances Tiafoe dio positivo por coronavirus, por lo que será baja en el torneo de exhibición de Atlanta All-American Team Cup.

La organización confirmó que Tiafoe, que este viernes debutó con victoria ante su compatriota Sam Querrey, empezó a mostrar síntomas tras ese encuentro por lo que fue sometido a un test.

Había dado negativo a su llegada a Atlanta, pero en esta última muestra se detectó su positivo por coronavirus.

Tiafoe no participará más en este evento de exhibición y su sustituto será Christopher Eubanks, según anunció el director de la "All-American Team Cup", Eddie Gonzalez.

Frances Tiafoe explicó en su perfil de Instagram que seguirá la cuarentena bajo supervisión médica en Atlanta, adonde viajó hace una semana desde Florida, sin síntomas y tras haber dado negativo en un test previo.

