¡El deporte no se detiene! La cartelera para este domingo
Revisa los eventos de los próximos tres días.
Este fin de semana termina el 2021 y se da paso al 2022. Pese a esto, el deporte no para y en AlAireLibre.cl te presentamos los eventos más importantes para que descanses mirando fútbol, tenis y baloncesto.
Revisa la cartelera deportiva de este fin de semana:
Domingo 2 de enero
ATP Cup
Alemania vs. Gran Bretaña, 03:30 horas. Transmite Star +.
Italia vs. Australia, 03:30 horas. Transmite Star +.
Liga española
Getafe vs. Real Madrid, 10:00 horas. Transmite Directv Sports.
Elche vs. Granada, 12:15 horas. Transmite Directv Sports
Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:15 horas. Transmite ESPN 2.
Real Betis (Manuel Pellegrini y Claudio Bravo) vs. Celta, 14:30 horas. Transmite Directv Sports.
Alavés vs. Real Sociedad, 14:30 horas. Transmite ESPN 2.
Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona, 17:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Championship
Blackburn Rovers (Ben Brereton Díaz) vs. Huddersfield, 11:00 horas.
Premier League
Everton vs. Brighton, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Leeds United vs. Burnley, 11:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 13:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.
NBA
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks, 17:30 horas. Transmite Star +.
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns, 21:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 21:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 23:30 horas. Transmite Star +.
ATP Cup
Noruega vs. España, 20:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Polonia vs. Georgia, 20:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Lunes 3 de enero
ATP Cup
Serbia vs. Chile, 03:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Grecia vs. Argentina, 03:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.