Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Deportes Melipilla Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de S. Wanderers
Chilenos en el exterior

¡El deporte no se detiene! La cartelera para este domingo

Revisa los eventos de los próximos tres días.

Foto: Ben Brereton Díaz ¡El deporte no se detiene! La cartelera para este domingo
AlAireLibre.cl
Llévatelo:

Este fin de semana termina el 2021 y se da paso al 2022. Pese a esto, el deporte no para y en AlAireLibre.cl te presentamos los eventos más importantes para que descanses mirando fútbol, tenis y baloncesto.

Revisa la cartelera deportiva de este fin de semana:

Domingo 2 de enero

ATP Cup

Alemania vs. Gran Bretaña, 03:30 horas. Transmite Star +.
Italia vs. Australia, 03:30 horas. Transmite Star +.

Liga española

Getafe vs. Real Madrid, 10:00 horas. Transmite Directv Sports.
Elche vs. Granada, 12:15 horas. Transmite Directv Sports
Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:15 horas. Transmite ESPN 2.
Real Betis (Manuel Pellegrini y Claudio Bravo) vs. Celta, 14:30 horas. Transmite Directv Sports.
Alavés vs. Real Sociedad, 14:30 horas. Transmite ESPN 2.
Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona, 17:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Championship

Blackburn Rovers (Ben Brereton Díaz) vs. Huddersfield, 11:00 horas.

Premier League

Everton vs. Brighton, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Leeds United vs. Burnley, 11:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 13:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.

NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks, 17:30 horas. Transmite Star +.
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns, 21:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 21:00 horas. Transmite Star +.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 23:30 horas. Transmite Star +.

ATP Cup

Noruega vs. España, 20:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Polonia vs. Georgia, 20:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Lunes 3 de enero

ATP Cup

Serbia vs. Chile, 03:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.
Grecia vs. Argentina, 03:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Más de Chilenos en el exterior

Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Tenis #Chilenos en el exterior #Internacional #ATP Cup