¡El deporte no se detiene! La cartelera para este domingo

Este fin de semana termina el 2021 y se da paso al 2022. Pese a esto, el deporte no para y en AlAireLibre.cl te presentamos los eventos más importantes para que descanses mirando fútbol, tenis y baloncesto.

Revisa la cartelera deportiva de este fin de semana:

Domingo 2 de enero

ATP Cup

Alemania vs. Gran Bretaña, 03:30 horas. Transmite Star +.

Italia vs. Australia, 03:30 horas. Transmite Star +.

Liga española

Getafe vs. Real Madrid, 10:00 horas. Transmite Directv Sports.

Elche vs. Granada, 12:15 horas. Transmite Directv Sports

Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:15 horas. Transmite ESPN 2.

Real Betis (Manuel Pellegrini y Claudio Bravo) vs. Celta, 14:30 horas. Transmite Directv Sports.

Alavés vs. Real Sociedad, 14:30 horas. Transmite ESPN 2.

Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona, 17:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Championship

Blackburn Rovers (Ben Brereton Díaz) vs. Huddersfield, 11:00 horas.

Premier League

Everton vs. Brighton, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Leeds United vs. Burnley, 11:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 11:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 13:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.

NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks, 17:30 horas. Transmite Star +.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat, 20:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns, 21:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 21:00 horas. Transmite Star +.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 23:30 horas. Transmite Star +.

ATP Cup

Noruega vs. España, 20:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Polonia vs. Georgia, 20:00 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Lunes 3 de enero

ATP Cup

Serbia vs. Chile, 03:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.

Grecia vs. Argentina, 03:30 horas. Transmite ESPN.