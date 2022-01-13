Hinchas de Newcastle criticaron millonario fichaje de Chris Wood y exigieron a Ben Brereton

Newcastle United sumó al delantero Chris Wood, de uno de sus rivales directos por la permanencia en la Premier League, Burnley, a cambio de unas 25 millones de libras (28 millones de euros).

Las 'Urracas' completan la segunda incorporación de este mercado invernal después de la de Kieran Trippier, por 13 millones de libras (14 millones de euros), pero a sus hinchas no les agradó del todo este refuerzo.

Esto, porque en las últimas semanas sonaba el seleccionado chileno Ben Brereton Díaz como uno de los posibles fichajes para la delantera, tomando en cuenta su dulce presente en Blackburn Rovers, que lucha por el ascenso al fútbol de honor, en la Championship.

Los fanáticos de las "urracas" se volcaron a las redes sociales para señalar que a cambio del dinero invertido por el ex Leeds United pudieron, al menos intentar sumar al atacante de la Roja e incluso atacaron a la dirigencia porque tienen "más dinero que sentido común".

I hear you, the Ings move weren’t one I ever thought was too interesting either tbh. Wood is decent but could have definitely spent it better. Could have tried to get brereton out of Blackburn for that tbh — Vali Stylez (@2wiceasnice) January 13, 2022

£20m for Chris Wood?



Newcastle literally have more money than sense - they could have had one of Brereton’s finger nails for that!



🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/taD532eskY — Mr. Nobody-Diaz (@jongardner1979) January 11, 2022

£20 mil might get you Brereton-Diaz from #Blackburn. Short trip to #Burnley. Tearing it up in Championship. Surely that’s where Burnley go next with the Chris Wood money. — Jak Ward (@jakward100) January 12, 2022

If Chris Wood is worth £20m, Ben Brereton Diaz is worth £50m! https://t.co/qZd5647XxK pic.twitter.com/GWOSgcjJ8e — Russell John Adams 🔥 #jft97 🔥 (@RussellJAdams81) January 11, 2022

My problem with Chris Wood signing for #NUFC isn’t related to his performances for Leeds or Burnley. It’s the price and his age. That said if he keeps us in the prem he’ll be worth every penny. Just feel there’s better value out there. Origi, Nketia, Brereton Diaz — Stuart Hillyard (@DoofmanOhYeah) January 12, 2022

Very shrewd move by #NUFC to buy Chris Wood.

Proven premier league goal scorer and weakening a relegation rival that is already struggling for goals.

Burnley need to react. Brereton Diaz is available for the right offer. Do they take the risk?#Blackburn — Brendan McGilligan (@BMcGilligan97) January 12, 2022

Burnley should replace Chris Wood with Ben Brereton Diaz — Hugh 🇮🇪 (@UtdHugh) January 13, 2022

Why didn't they just buy Brereton Diaz ? 😂 Chris Wood ffs https://t.co/KnqAYLAXiC — Rowly (@TheFarFarLeft) January 11, 2022