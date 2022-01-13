Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Deportes Melipilla Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de S. Wanderers
Liga inglesa

Hinchas de Newcastle criticaron millonario fichaje de Chris Wood y exigieron a Ben Brereton

El ex Burnley se sumó a las "urracas" a cambio de 25 millones de libras.

Hinchas de Newcastle criticaron millonario fichaje de Chris Wood y exigieron a Ben Brereton
AlAireLibre.cl
Llévatelo:

Newcastle United sumó al delantero Chris Wood, de uno de sus rivales directos por la permanencia en la Premier League, Burnley, a cambio de unas 25 millones de libras (28 millones de euros).

Las 'Urracas' completan la segunda incorporación de este mercado invernal después de la de Kieran Trippier, por 13 millones de libras (14 millones de euros), pero a sus hinchas no les agradó del todo este refuerzo.

Esto, porque en las últimas semanas sonaba el seleccionado chileno Ben Brereton Díaz como uno de los posibles fichajes para la delantera, tomando en cuenta su dulce presente en Blackburn Rovers, que lucha por el ascenso al fútbol de honor, en la Championship.

Los fanáticos de las "urracas" se volcaron a las redes sociales para señalar que a cambio del dinero invertido por el ex Leeds United pudieron, al menos intentar sumar al atacante de la Roja e incluso atacaron a la dirigencia porque tienen "más dinero que sentido común".  

Más de Liga inglesa

Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Ben Brereton #Internacional