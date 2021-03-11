La agenda televisiva del fútbol internacional para este fin de semana
Segundo fin de semana de marzo y la agenda futbolística continúa recargada en Europa, jugándose los torneos más importantes del mundo, con chilenos entre sus filas.
Revisa los horarios de los partidos de este fin de semana junto a AlAireLibre.cl.
Viernes 12 de marzo
Serie A
Lazio vs. Crotone. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play
Atalanta vs. Spezia Calcio. 16:45 horas - ESPN Play
La Liga
Levante vs. Valencia. 17:00 horas - ESPN 2
Premier League
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa. 17:00 horas - ESPN Play
Copa Libertadores Femenina
U. de Chile vs. Ferroviaria. 17:00 horas - Zona Latina
Copa de la Liga Argentina
Huracán vs. Lanús. 21:30 horas - ESPN
Sábado 13 de marzo
Premier League
Leeds United vs. Chelsea. 09:30 horas - ESPN 2
Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich. 12:00 horas - ESPN Play
Everton vs. Burnley. 14:30 horas - ESPN
Fulham vs. Manchester City. 17:00 horas - ESPN
La Liga
Alavés vs. Cádiz. 10:00 horas - ESPN
Real Madrid vs. Elche. 12:15 horas - DirecTV
Osasuna vs. Real Valladolid (Fabián Orellana). 14:30 horas - DirecTV
Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid. 17:00 horas - DirecTV
Serie A
Sassuolo vs. Hellan Verona. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play
Benevento vs. Fiorentina (Erick Pulgar). 14:00 horas - ESPN Play
Genoa vs. Udinese. 16:45 horas - RAI Italia
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich. 11:30 horas - OneFootball APP
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin. 14:30 horas - OneFootball APP
Domingo 14 de marzo
Serie A
Bologna (Gary Medel) vs. Sampdoria. 08:30 horas - ESPN Play
Parma vs. AS Roma. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play
Torino vs. Inter de Milán (Alexis Sánchez y Arturo Vidal). 11:00 horas - ESPN y RAI
Cagliari vs. Juventus. 14:00 horas - ESPN 2
AC Milan vs. Napoli. 16:45 horas - RAI y ESPN (Por Confirmar)
Premier League
Southampton vs. Brighton. 09:00 horas - ESPN Play
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play
Arsenal vs. Tottenham- 13:30 horas - ESPN
Manchester United vs. West Ham. 16:15 horas - ESPN 2
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen (Charles Aranguiz) vs. Arminia Bielefield. 09:30 horas - OneFootball App
La Liga
Celta vs. Athletic de Bilbao. 10:00 horas - ESPN 2
Granada vs. Real Sociedad. 12:15 horas - DirecTV
Eibar vs. Villarreal. 14:30 horas - DirecTV
Sevilla vs. Real Betis (Manuel Pellegrini y Claudio Bravo). 17:00 horas
Eredisivie
PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyeenord. 10:30 horas - ESPN Play
Ligue One
AS Monaco (Guillermo Maripán) vs. Lille. 13:05 - ESPN Play
Copa de la Liga Argentina
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate. 18:00 horas - ESPN