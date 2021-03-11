Síguenos:
La agenda televisiva del fútbol internacional para este fin de semana

Revisa la programación de los partidos junto a AlAireLibre.cl.

Segundo fin de semana de marzo y la agenda futbolística continúa recargada en Europa, jugándose los torneos más importantes del mundo, con chilenos entre sus filas.

Revisa los horarios de los partidos de este fin de semana junto a AlAireLibre.cl.

Viernes 12 de marzo

Serie A

Lazio vs. Crotone. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play

Atalanta vs. Spezia Calcio. 16:45 horas - ESPN Play

La Liga

Levante vs. Valencia. 17:00 horas - ESPN 2

Premier League

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa. 17:00 horas - ESPN Play

Copa Libertadores Femenina

U. de Chile vs. Ferroviaria. 17:00 horas - Zona Latina

Copa de la Liga Argentina

Huracán vs. Lanús. 21:30 horas - ESPN

Sábado 13 de marzo

Premier League

Leeds United vs. Chelsea. 09:30 horas - ESPN 2

Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich. 12:00 horas - ESPN Play

Everton vs. Burnley. 14:30 horas - ESPN

Fulham vs. Manchester City. 17:00 horas - ESPN

La Liga

Alavés vs. Cádiz. 10:00 horas - ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Elche. 12:15 horas - DirecTV

Osasuna vs. Real Valladolid (Fabián Orellana). 14:30 horas - DirecTV

Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid. 17:00 horas - DirecTV

Serie A

Sassuolo vs. Hellan Verona. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play

Benevento vs. Fiorentina (Erick Pulgar). 14:00 horas - ESPN Play

Genoa vs. Udinese. 16:45 horas - RAI Italia

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich. 11:30 horas - OneFootball APP

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin. 14:30 horas - OneFootball APP

Domingo 14 de marzo

Serie A

Bologna (Gary Medel) vs. Sampdoria. 08:30 horas - ESPN Play

Parma vs. AS Roma. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play

Torino vs. Inter de Milán (Alexis Sánchez y Arturo Vidal). 11:00 horas - ESPN y RAI

Cagliari vs. Juventus. 14:00 horas - ESPN 2

AC Milan vs. Napoli. 16:45 horas - RAI y ESPN (Por Confirmar)

Premier League

Southampton vs. Brighton. 09:00 horas - ESPN Play

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United. 11:00 horas - ESPN Play

Arsenal vs. Tottenham- 13:30 horas - ESPN

Manchester United vs. West Ham. 16:15 horas - ESPN 2

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen (Charles Aranguiz) vs. Arminia Bielefield. 09:30 horas - OneFootball App

La Liga

Celta vs. Athletic de Bilbao. 10:00 horas - ESPN 2

Granada vs. Real Sociedad. 12:15 horas - DirecTV

Eibar vs. Villarreal. 14:30 horas - DirecTV

Sevilla vs. Real Betis (Manuel Pellegrini y Claudio Bravo). 17:00 horas

Eredisivie

PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyeenord. 10:30 horas - ESPN Play

Ligue One

AS Monaco (Guillermo Maripán) vs. Lille. 13:05 - ESPN Play

Copa de la Liga Argentina

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate. 18:00 horas - ESPN

