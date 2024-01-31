Síguenos:
Ben Brereton Díaz igualó un registro de hace 32 años en Sheffield United

El seleccionado chileno ha tenido una arrollador inicio en su nuevo club.

Foto: Premier League Ben Brereton Díaz igualó un registro de hace 32 años en Sheffield United
El selecionado nacional Ben Brereton Díaz igualó en un registro de hace 32 años en su explosivo arranque en Sheffield United, elenco al que llegó hace algunas semanas cedido desde Villarreal, luego de un magro semestre en España.

Brereton es el segundo jugador en la historia de Sheffield en anotar dos goles en sus primeros dos partidos por Premier League.

El jugador de madre chilena convirtió en su estreno contra West Ham United (en el 2-2 del pasado 21 de febrero) y ayer martes, a los 20 segundos, en la derrota por 3-2 ante Crystal Palace, que hundió al elenco de los "sables" en el último puesto y zona de descenso.

El próximo desafío de Brereton y sus compañeros será este sábado a las 14:30 horas (17:30 GMT) contra Aston Villa.

