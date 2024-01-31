Ben Brereton Díaz igualó un registro de hace 32 años en Sheffield United

El selecionado nacional Ben Brereton Díaz igualó en un registro de hace 32 años en su explosivo arranque en Sheffield United, elenco al que llegó hace algunas semanas cedido desde Villarreal, luego de un magro semestre en España.

Brereton es el segundo jugador en la historia de Sheffield en anotar dos goles en sus primeros dos partidos por Premier League.

Ben Brereton scores after just 20 seconds at Selhurst Park! ⏰



He becomes only the second player to score in both of their first two Premier League games for the Blades after Brian Deane, who did so in August 1992 ⚽️⚽️#CRYSHU pic.twitter.com/hvTbwwRIJH