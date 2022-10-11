Síguenos:
La cuarta fecha de la fase grupal en la Champions League

Martes 11 de octubre

Grupo E

AC Milan vs. Chelsea (ING), 16:00 horas. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs. RB Salzburgo (AUT), 16:00 horas. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Grupo F

Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR) vs. Real Madrid (ESP), 16:00 horasRevisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Celtic (ESC) vs. RB Leipzig (ALE), 16:00 horas. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Grupo G

Copenhague (DIN) 0-0 Manchester City, Primer tiempo. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
Borussia Dortmund (ALE) vs. Sevilla (ESP), 16:00 horas. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Grupo H

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 0-0 Juventus (ITA), Primer tiempo. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
París Saint-Germain (FRA) vs. Benfica (POR), 16:00 horas. Revisa el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

Miércoles 12 de octubre

Grupo A

Napoli (ITA) vs. Ajax (NED), 13:45 horas.
Rangers (ESC) vs. Liverpool (ING), 16:00 horas.

Grupo B

Bayer Leverkusen (ALE/Charles Aránguiz) vs. Porto (POR), 16:00 horas.
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) vs. Club Brujas (BEL), 13:45 horas.

Grupo C

FC Barcelona (ESP) vs. Inter de Milán (ITA), 16:00 horas.
Viktoria Plzen (CHE) vs. Bayern Munich (ALE), 16:00 horas.

Grupo D

Sporting de Lisboa (POR) vs. Olympique de Marsella (FRA/Alexis Sánchez), 16:00 horas.
Tottenham (ING) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE), 16:00 horas.

| ¡Anulado el gol de Manchester City! Sigue 0-0 el partido con Copenhague #CooperativaContigo

| ¡Gol de Manchester City! Rodri clava un gran remate para el 1-0 sobre Copenhague #CooperativaContigo

| ¡Gol de Maccabi Haifa! Omer Atzili marca el 1-0 sobre Juventus por la #UCL #CooperativaContigo

| Ya se juegan ambos encuentros por la Champions.

| El cuadro israelí alineará de esta forma ante la "Juve"

| La oncena de Manchester City para enfrentar a Copenhague.

