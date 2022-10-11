La cuarta fecha de la fase grupal en la Champions League
Sigue los resultados en AlAireLibre.cl:
Martes 11 de octubre
Grupo E
AC Milan vs. Chelsea (ING), 16:00 horas.
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs. RB Salzburgo (AUT), 16:00 horas.
Grupo F
Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR) vs. Real Madrid (ESP), 16:00 horas.
Celtic (ESC) vs. RB Leipzig (ALE), 16:00 horas.
Grupo G
Copenhague (DIN) 0-0 Manchester City, Primer tiempo.
Borussia Dortmund (ALE) vs. Sevilla (ESP), 16:00 horas.
Grupo H
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 0-0 Juventus (ITA), Primer tiempo.
París Saint-Germain (FRA) vs. Benfica (POR), 16:00 horas.
Miércoles 12 de octubre
Grupo A
Napoli (ITA) vs. Ajax (NED), 13:45 horas.
Rangers (ESC) vs. Liverpool (ING), 16:00 horas.
Grupo B
Bayer Leverkusen (ALE/Charles Aránguiz) vs. Porto (POR), 16:00 horas.
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) vs. Club Brujas (BEL), 13:45 horas.
Grupo C
FC Barcelona (ESP) vs. Inter de Milán (ITA), 16:00 horas.
Viktoria Plzen (CHE) vs. Bayern Munich (ALE), 16:00 horas.
Grupo D
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) vs. Olympique de Marsella (FRA/Alexis Sánchez), 16:00 horas.
Tottenham (ING) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE), 16:00 horas.
| ¡Anulado el gol de Manchester City! Sigue 0-0 el partido con Copenhague #CooperativaContigo
| ¡Gol de Manchester City! Rodri clava un gran remate para el 1-0 sobre Copenhague #CooperativaContigo
| ¡Gol de Maccabi Haifa! Omer Atzili marca el 1-0 sobre Juventus por la #UCL #CooperativaContigo
| Ya se juegan ambos encuentros por la Champions.
| El cuadro israelí alineará de esta forma ante la "Juve"
Maccabi Haifa %uD83C%uDD9A Juventus— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 11, 2022
%uD83C%uDDEE%uD83C%uDDF1 Lavi, Atzili and David come in to replace Tchibota, Abu Fani and Seck
%uD83C%uDDEE%uD83C%uDDF9 Rugani replaces Bremer, Cuadrado and McKennie start in wide positions #UCL
| Juventus jugará ante Maccabi Haifa con estos 11 elegidos
Starting XI %u26AA%uFE0F%u26AB%uFE0F La nostra formazione per #MACJUV #UCL pic.twitter.com/hRLyMpmBZY— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 11, 2022
| Así formará Copenhague ante el City.
Start-11 mod Manchester City #fcklive #mcfcfck #ucl pic.twitter.com/lgibzvxXxg— F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) October 11, 2022
| La oncena de Manchester City para enfrentar a Copenhague.
Los once de hoy son... %uD83E%uDD41— Manchester City (@ManCityES) October 11, 2022
31. Ederson
7. João Cancelo
14. Aymeric Laporte
25. Manuel Akanji
21. Sergio Gómez
16. Rodrigo
8. Ilkay Gündogan (C)
17. Kevin De Bruyne
26. Riyad Mahrez
19. Julian Alvarez
10. Jack Grealish
%uD83D%uDD35 #MCFCEspañol | #UCL pic.twitter.com/sLKY4gh4l8