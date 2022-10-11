Maccabi Haifa %uD83C%uDD9A Juventus



%uD83C%uDDEE%uD83C%uDDF1 Lavi, Atzili and David come in to replace Tchibota, Abu Fani and Seck



%uD83C%uDDEE%uD83C%uDDF9 Rugani replaces Bremer, Cuadrado and McKennie start in wide positions #UCL