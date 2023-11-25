Manchester City y Liverpool animan un partidazo en la Premier League
Este sábado Manchester City y Liverpool animan un partidazo en la Premier League y puedes seguirlo en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl:
- Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.
1-0: 27'; Erling Haaland (MCI), 1-1: 80'; Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)
- [VIDEO] El 1-0 de Haaland
Manchester City 1 - 0 Liverpool #MCILIV
Haaland ⚽️
- [VIDEO] El 1-1 de Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent John Alexander-Arnold