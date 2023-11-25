Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Copiapó Todas las Noticias de Magallanes Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido
Liga inglesa

Manchester City y Liverpool animan un partidazo en la Premier League

Sigue el duelo en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl.

Manchester City y Liverpool animan un partidazo en la Premier League
AlAireLibre.cl
Llévatelo:

Este sábado Manchester City y Liverpool animan un partidazo en la Premier League y puedes seguirlo en vivo y online AlAireLibre.cl:

- Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool, Finalizado. Sigue el Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl.

1-0: 27'; Erling Haaland (MCI), 1-1: 80'; Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

  • [VIDEO] El 1-0 de Haaland
  • [VIDEO] El 1-1 de Trent Alexander-Arnold

Más de Liga inglesa

Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Internacional