Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles

Premier League

DT: Fredrik Ljungberg

Arsenal

  Entretiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Paul Tierney

DT: Josep Guardiola

Manchester City

Fecha 17
Estadio Emirates
15/12/2019, 13:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas, @FrojasDavidson
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 15/12/2019, 13:30 horas
Lugar Estadio Emirates
Árbitro Paul Tierney
Alineaciones
Arsenal Manchester City
  • 1 Leno
  • 15 Maitland Niles
  • 5 Sokratis
  • 21 Chambers
  • 31 Kolasinac
  • 29 Guendouzi
  • 11 Lucas Torreira
  • 19 Nicolas Pepe
  • 10 Mesut Ozil
  • 35 Martinelli
  • 14 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
  • 31 Ederson
  • 22 Benjamin Mendy
  • 30 Nicolás Otamendi
  • 25 Fernandinho
  • 2 Kyle Walker
  • 47 Foden
  • 16 Rodri
  • 8 Gundogan
  • 7 Raheem Sterling
  • 17 Kevin De Bruyne
  • 9  Gabriel Jesus
Goles
Arsenal Manchester City

0-1: 1' Kevin De Bruyne

0-2: 14' Raheem Sterling

0-3: 39' Kevin De Bruyne

Tarjetas Amarillas
Arsenal Manchester City

34' Rodri
Tarjetas Rojas
Arsenal Manchester City
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Chilenos en el exterior

