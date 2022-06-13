Síguenos:
Selección peruana

Perú y Australia se juegan el penúltimo cupo a Qatar 2022

Sigue el repechaje mundialista en vivo y online junto a AlAireLibre.cl.

Foto: EFE Perú y Australia se juegan el penúltimo cupo a Qatar 2022
Las selecciones de Perú y Australia se enfrentan en el repechaje mundialista por el penúltimo cupo a Qatar 2022. El otro boleto lo definirán este marte Costa Rica y Nueva Zelanda.

Sigue el encuentro junto a AlAireLibre.cl.

Lunes 13 de junio

Perú 0-0 Australia, Primer Tiempo. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar. Síguelo en vivo y online junto al Marcador Virtual de AlAireLibre.cl. 

