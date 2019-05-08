Las estrellas mundiales que se lucirán en el Rally de Concepción

Este fin de semana se disputa la sexta fecha del Mundial de Rally en Concepción, hasta donde llegarán varias estrellas de nivel planetario para reclamar el primer puesto y ascender en la clasificación.

Revisa un listado de las grandes estrellas que actuarán e Chile:

- Thierry Neuville, belga (Hyundai): Es el actual líder del campeonato con 110 puntos, corre a nivel Mundial desde el 2009 y fue subcampeón en el 2013.

Last recce day in Chile 🇨🇱. The stages are looking really nice. You can find a surprising mix of different rallies like Rally Australia, GB or Finland. Stages are mainly fast & flowing with also some twisty sections. Surface can change quite a lot from a section to the other. pic.twitter.com/F8IOVq9AgB — Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) 8 de mayo de 2019

- Sébastien Ogier, francés (Citröen): El galo es segundo en esta edición y ostenta seis títulos a nivel mundial. Además es el campeón vigente.

Not an easy #RallyArgentina for us, but it was clearly worth it to push until the end to score 20 good points! Bring on Chile 💪🏻



🇬🇧 https://t.co/VZBC8fywvi

🇫🇷 https://t.co/nZFay4ExXN pic.twitter.com/X8kdjCykqj — Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) 29 de abril de 2019

- Sébastien Loeb, francés (Hyundai): Es el multicampeón de Rally con nueve títulos y espera repuntar en Concepción, pues marcha décimo. También tiene experiencia en el Rally Dakar.

- Ott Tänak, estonio (Toyota): El piloto europeo cuenta con vasta experiencia en el Mundial de Rally. En las ediciones del 2017 y 2018 fue tercero y en la actualidad ocupa la misma plaza de la clasificación general.

- Jari-Matti Latvala, finlandés (Toyota): Es el séptimo mejor clasificado del Mundial de Rally 2019, pero tiene a cuestas tres subcampeonatos, 16 triunfos de fechas y 57 podios durante sus 165 actuaciones.