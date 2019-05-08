Las estrellas mundiales que se lucirán en el Rally de Concepción
Sébastien Loeb y Sébastien Ogier estarán presentes en el Bio Bío junto a Ott Tänak y Thierry Neuville, entre otros.
Este fin de semana se disputa la sexta fecha del Mundial de Rally en Concepción, hasta donde llegarán varias estrellas de nivel planetario para reclamar el primer puesto y ascender en la clasificación.
Revisa un listado de las grandes estrellas que actuarán e Chile:
- Thierry Neuville, belga (Hyundai): Es el actual líder del campeonato con 110 puntos, corre a nivel Mundial desde el 2009 y fue subcampeón en el 2013.
Last recce day in Chile 🇨🇱. The stages are looking really nice. You can find a surprising mix of different rallies like Rally Australia, GB or Finland. Stages are mainly fast & flowing with also some twisty sections. Surface can change quite a lot from a section to the other. pic.twitter.com/F8IOVq9AgB— Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) 8 de mayo de 2019
- Sébastien Ogier, francés (Citröen): El galo es segundo en esta edición y ostenta seis títulos a nivel mundial. Además es el campeón vigente.
Not an easy #RallyArgentina for us, but it was clearly worth it to push until the end to score 20 good points! Bring on Chile 💪🏻— Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) 29 de abril de 2019
- Sébastien Loeb, francés (Hyundai): Es el multicampeón de Rally con nueve títulos y espera repuntar en Concepción, pues marcha décimo. También tiene experiencia en el Rally Dakar.
Bien arrivés au Chili 🛬👌🏻🇨🇱 #WRC #HMSGOfficial pic.twitter.com/WsQb3rrsd1— Sébastien Loeb (@SebastienLoeb) 5 de mayo de 2019
- Ott Tänak, estonio (Toyota): El piloto europeo cuenta con vasta experiencia en el Mundial de Rally. En las ediciones del 2017 y 2018 fue tercero y en la actualidad ocupa la misma plaza de la clasificación general.
⏱@RallyArgentina— Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) 28 de abril de 2019
O/A standings after SS18:
1️⃣ Neuville 3:20:54.6
2️⃣ Mikkelsen +48.4
3️⃣ Ogier +1:04.8
4️⃣ Meeke +1:06.2
5️⃣ Latvala +1:21.1
6️⃣ Sordo +1:26.7
7️⃣ Suninen +4:57.3
8️⃣ TÄNAK +14:24.8
9⃣ Östberg +14:28.5
🔟 Heller +20:14.5#RallyArgentina #WRC #GoOtt pic.twitter.com/Jfh7CVMzgx
- Jari-Matti Latvala, finlandés (Toyota): Es el séptimo mejor clasificado del Mundial de Rally 2019, pero tiene a cuestas tres subcampeonatos, 16 triunfos de fechas y 57 podios durante sus 165 actuaciones.
Last preparations at the service and we are ready to kick off the rally.— Jari-Matti Latvala (@JariMattiWRC) 8 de mayo de 2019
The roads are really beautiful with a incredible variety of profiles! Sometimes you are not sure where you are! It’s a mix of different rallies & I really like it! Impatient to take the start! #RallyChile pic.twitter.com/BlpdgLbKXt