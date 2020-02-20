Marcador Ficha
Europa League
DT: Pavel Vrba
Ludogorets
2° tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro:
DT: Antonio Conte
Inter de Milán
32 avos, ida
Ludogorets Arena
20/02/2020
Minuto a minuto| Por Rodrigo Vicuña
|Campeonato
|Europa League
|Fecha y hora
|20/02/2020
|Lugar
|Ludogorets Arena
|Árbitro
|Alineaciones
|Ludogorets
|Inter de Milán
|
23 Palem Iliev
3 Anton Nedyalkov
4 Cicinho
5 Georgi Terziev
10 Jakub Swierczcok
12 Abel Anicet
18 Svetoslav Dyakov
21 Dragos Grigore
84 Marcelinho
88 Wanderson
95 Cauly Oliveira
|
27 Daniele Padelli
2 Diego Godín
13 Andrea Ranocchia
33 Danilo D'Ambrosio
11 Victor Moses
8 Matías Vecino
20 Borja Valero
24 Cristian Eriksen
34 Cristiano Biragh
10 Lautaro Martínez
7 Alexis Sánchez
|Goles
|Ludogorets
|Inter de Milán
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Ludogorets
|Inter de Milán
|
43' Grigore
|
22' Martínez
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Ludogorets
|Inter de Milán
