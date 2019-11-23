Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción
Liga inglesa
Marcador Ficha

Premier League

DT: Josep Guardiola

Manchester City

  1er tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Martin Atkinson

DT: Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Fecha 13
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
23/11/2019, 14:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Alejandro Moreno, @AlejoMoreno0
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Premier League
Fecha y hora 23/11/2019, 14:30 horas
Lugar Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Árbitro Martin Atkinson
Alineaciones
Manchester City Chelsea
  • 31 Ederson
  • 27 Joao Cancelo
  • 5 John Stones
  • 25 Fernandinho
  • 22 Benjamin Mendy
  • 16 Rodrigo
  • 21 David Silva
  • 26 Rihad Mahrez
  • 17 Kevin De Bruyne
  • 7 Raheem Sterling
  • 10 Sergio Agüero
  • 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • 15 Kurto Zouma
  • 28 César Azpilicueta
  • 29 Fikayo Tomori
  • 33 Emerson
  • 5 Jorginho
  • 7 N'Golo Kanté
  • 17 Mateo Kovacic
  • 22 Christian Pulisic
  • 10 Willian
  • 9 Tammy Abraham
Goles
Manchester City Chelsea
Tarjetas Amarillas
Manchester City Chelsea
Tarjetas Rojas
Manchester City Chelsea
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Fútbol #Liga inglesa #Claudio Bravo #Chilenos en el exterior

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada

Dirección: Calle Maipú 525

Télefono: 22 364 8000

Santiago de Chile

© 2018 AlAireLibre.CL

Compañia Chilena de Comunicaciones S.A. Todos los derechos reservados

Síguenos: