UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmó que se baja de su esperada pelea con Tony Ferguson
El combate estaba programado para el 18 de abril.
El peleador ruso Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmó su baja de la esperada pelea contra Tony Ferguson en el evento UFC 249, debido a que está en su país y no puede romper la cuarentena.
El campeón de peso ligero comunicó la suspensión de la pelea, programada para el 18 de abril, contra el estadounidense a través de un mensaje en sus redes sociales.
"Entiendo todo y definitivamente estoy más molesto que tú por cancelar la pelea, probablemente como todos los demás, tenía muchos planes después de la pelea, pero no puedo controlarlo todo", manifestó el luchador.
Sobre las críticas que recibió por su ausencia en la pelea, Khabib indicó que "los países más grandes y las compañías más importantes están conmocionados por lo que está sucediendo, cada día la situación cambia de manera impredecible. Pero Khabib todavía tiene que luchar, ¿es eso lo que estás diciendo? Cuídate y ponte en mi lugar".
Ferguson aún mantiene su intención de pelar y existiría la posbilidad de que se busque otro contrincante.
Revisa a continuación la publicación de Khabib Nurmagomedov:
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.