Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Copiapó Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Magallanes
Deportistas Chilenos

Katherinne Wollermann: Nunca he tenido infraestructura acorde a mis necesidades, hay que luchar por vivir

Katherinne Wollermann, clasificada chilena a los Juegos Paralímpicos París 2024 en paracanotaje, dialogó con Al Aire Libre en Cooperativa y reveló que "nunca he tenido una infraestructura acorde a mis necesidades", incluso en sus participaciones en Rio 2016 y Tokio 2020, destacando que "hay que luchar por vivir y generar metas".

Temas #Deportes #Paralímpicos #Polideportivo #Polideportivo #Deportistas Chilenos #Canotaje #Team Chile
Todos los Audios

Más Escuchado

+ Audios de Paralímpicos

Deportistas Chilenos

+ Audios de Paralímpicos

Paralímpicos

+ Audios de Deportes

Deportes