Katherinne Wollermann: Nunca he tenido infraestructura acorde a mis necesidades, hay que luchar por vivir
Katherinne Wollermann, clasificada chilena a los Juegos Paralímpicos París 2024 en paracanotaje, dialogó con Al Aire Libre en Cooperativa y reveló que "nunca he tenido una infraestructura acorde a mis necesidades", incluso en sus participaciones en Rio 2016 y Tokio 2020, destacando que "hay que luchar por vivir y generar metas".
