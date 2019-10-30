WWE anunció su primer combate de mujeres en Arabia Saudita
La canadiense Natalya y la estadounidense Lacey Evans lucharán en el evento Crown Jewel este jueves.
La empresa de lucha libre WWE anunció que este jueves 31 de octubre, en el evento Crown Jewel, Natalya y Lacey Evans protagonizarán el primer combate de mujeres en Arabia Saudita.
La pelea fue confirmada en la rueda de prensa que presentó WWE en el King Fahd International Stadium en Riyadh.
La estadounidense Evans fue la primera en reaccionan en Twitter: "Nunca pensé que llegaría a hacer cosas tan grandes. Mañana puedo mostrarle a mi pequeña que el trabajo duro te puede llevar a hacer historia. Estoy lista para Crown Jewel".
I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do the things I've done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I'm ready for this. ❤💪 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/myQWjd9i5W— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 30, 2019
Por su parte, la canadiense Natalya valoró el hecho histórico y sostuvo: "El mundo nos estará observando y estoy orgullosa de representar a la división femenina".
El evento Crown Jewel, que será estelarizado por dos combates, Brock Lesnar contra Caín Velásquez y Braun Strowman ante el boxeador Tyson Fury, está programado para este jueves a las 14:00 horas de nuestro país (17:00 GMT).