WWE anunció su primer combate de mujeres en Arabia Saudita

La empresa de lucha libre WWE anunció que este jueves 31 de octubre, en el evento Crown Jewel, Natalya y Lacey Evans protagonizarán el primer combate de mujeres en Arabia Saudita.

La pelea fue confirmada en la rueda de prensa que presentó WWE en el King Fahd International Stadium en Riyadh.

La estadounidense Evans fue la primera en reaccionan en Twitter: "Nunca pensé que llegaría a hacer cosas tan grandes. Mañana puedo mostrarle a mi pequeña que el trabajo duro te puede llevar a hacer historia. Estoy lista para Crown Jewel".

I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do the things I've done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I'm ready for this. ❤💪 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/myQWjd9i5W