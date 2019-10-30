Conmoción en Inglaterra: Campeón olímpico de remo quedó paralizado tras infarto medular
El británico Pete Reed ganó el oro el Beijing 2008, Londres 2012 y Río 2016.
El británico Pete Reed, triple campeón olímpico de remo, provocó conmoción en el deporte de Inglaterra al revelar que está paralizado por debajo de su pecho tras sufrir un infarto medular.
El deportista, de 38 años, dio a conocer su estado de salud en Instagram, revelando que hay una pequeña chance de cura, como también está la posibilidad de que nunca recupere la movilidad.
"Depende de la magnitud del daño y el cómo de bien va la rehabilitación", explicó.
Public SitRep: Today is #WorldStrokeDay so I thought I would update you on my current situation. Spinal strokes are very rare. They essentially starve the spinal cord of oxygen which can kill off the cells that transmit the signals sent between the brain and (in my case) the lower body. Doctors can’t be certain what caused my stroke. It was in the middle of my spine so I’m currently paralysed beneath my chest. Prognosis: there is no crystal ball. There is a very small chance I will make no recovery and a very small chance I will make a full recovery. Much more likely it will be somewhere in between. To what extent depends on the extent of the damage (which we can’t see) and how well I rehab. All the other news is great. My arms are still strong and my brain is still as average as it ever was. My personal support network continues to be bombproof (thank you so much) and I am handling myself every bit as well as you would hope. I’m keeping a diary of this whole experience - the ups, downs, challenges, triumphs. I’ll keep odd posts coming. Until then, enjoy the rugby (if you’re going to spend a prolonged period in hospital, it may as well be during the 2019 Rugby World Cup). Onwards. • Thank you for all the comments on my last post. Thanks also to all of you who have offered to help... right now I don’t even know what to ask for. I feel like I have everything I need at this stage.
Reed, quien se retiró en 2018, ganó las medallas de oro en Beijing 2008, Londres 2012 y Río de Janeiro 2016.