Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido
Copa Chile
Marcador Ficha

Copa Chile

DT: Óscar del Solar

Deportes Concepción

  1er tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Felipe González

DT: Claudio Rojas

Arturo Fernández Vial

Segunda ronda
Estadio "Ester Roa Rebolledo"
27/03/2022

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Copa Chile
Fecha y hora 27/03/2022
Lugar Estadio "Ester Roa Rebolledo"
Árbitro Felipe González
Alineaciones
Deportes Concepción Arturo Fernández Vial
  • 1. Vicente Bernedo
  • 3. Maximiliano Riveros
  • 4. Sebastián Navarro
  • 5. Dylan Aravena
  • 6. Matías Toledo
  • 7. Ignacio Sepúlveda
  • 8. Fabrizio Manzo
  • 10. Joaquín Verdugo
  • 11. Alexander Bolaños
  • 13. Agustín Ambiado
  • 23. Gabriel Vargas
  • 26. José Luis Gamonal
  • 3. Jeriberth Carrasco
  • 4. Benjamín Vidal
  • 20. Diego Sanhueza
  • 27. Fernando Ponce
  • 8. Felipe Loyola
  • 17. Arturo Sanhueza
  • 14. Fabián Espinoza
  • 11. Ethan Espinoza
  • 10. Kevin Harbottle
  • 9. Gustavo Gotti
Goles
Deportes Concepción Arturo Fernández Vial
Tarjetas Amarillas
Deportes Concepción Arturo Fernández Vial

18' M. Toledo

34' F. Espinoza
Tarjetas Rojas
Deportes Concepción Arturo Fernández Vial
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Copa Chile

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada