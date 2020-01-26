Las reacciones a la muerte de Kobe Bryant
El legendario jugador de Los Angeles Lakers falleció este domingo en California.
| Michael Jordan entregó un comunicado sobre Kobe Bryant: El era como un pequeño hermano para mí #CooperativaContigo
Michael Jordan's statement on the death of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/IwVBp3DUUF— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 26, 2020
| Lionel Messi: Se nos fue un genio como pocos #CooperativaContigo
| Maria Sharapova sobre Kobe Bryant: Nunca olvidaré su generosidad #CooperativaContigo
Kobe and Gigi%uD83D%uDC94 This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/rnGI8o1p5L— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 26, 2020
| Neymar: Es un día triste para el deporte, para nosotros sus seguidores, pero especialmente para la familia y amigos de Kobe #CooperativaContigo
Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe... que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos %uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFD%uD83D%uDDA4 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020
| Barack Obama envió sus condolencias por el deceso de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
| Mohamed Salah y su mensaje sobre Kobe:
My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident.— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020
| Shaquille O'Neal: No hay palabras para expresar el dolor que siento por esta tragedia #CooperativaContigo
There%u2019s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
| Seguidores de Los Angeles Lakers se acercaron al Staples Center para conmemorar a Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo
NEW: Devastated fans gather around a makeshift memorial for NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. https://t.co/MXXVvWPvtW pic.twitter.com/SqlIJhihlE— ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020
| Donald Trump sobre la muerte de Kobe Bryant: Son noticias terribles #CooperativaContigo
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
| Diego Maradona a Kobe Bryant: Se van todos los buenos. Hasta la vista, leyenda #CooperativaContigo
| Neymar dedicó uno de sus goles ante Lille a Kobe Bryant
Neymar dedicated his goal to Kobe Bryant. %uD83D%uDC4F%uD83C%uDFFC pic.twitter.com/IDaRKUFzzy— Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) January 26, 2020
| Kareem Abdul-Jabbar igualmente entregó su reacción a la muerte de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
| La Liga Nacional de Baloncesto informó que habrá un minuto de silencio en sus partidos de este domingo en honor a Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo
%uD83C%uDFC0#LNBChile | En memoria de un gigante del deporte mundial, hoy la Liga DirecTV by UACh rendirá un homenaje ante el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant, leyenda de la NBA y del deporte en general, que sufrió un trágico accidente. Desde Chile, nuestros pensamientos para ti, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/2q6JpOnGau— LNB Chile (@liga_nacional) January 26, 2020
| [VIDEO] Ex compañero de Kobe Bryant Tyson Chandler se mostró devastado durante partido de Houston Rockets #CooperativaContigo
Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020
| FIFA publicó un mensaje sobre Kobe Bryant: Una leyenda del baloncesto mu y querida en el mundo del fútbol #CooperativaContigo
Una leyenda del baloncesto muy— FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) January 26, 2020
querida en el mundo del fútbol.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/uro23fYOPP
| FC Barcelona mostró su pesar por la situación de Kobe Bryant.
Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020
| Antofagasta también se acordó de "Black Mamba".
Leyenda del deporte.— C.D.Antofagasta (@ClubAntofagasta) January 26, 2020
Descansa en paz, Kobe %uD83C%uDFC0%uD83C%uDFF4#kobebryant #BlackMamba pic.twitter.com/A6ga54zF80
| Audax Italiano dedicó un mensaje a Kobe Bryant.
El fútbol también te llora Kobe Bryant %uD83D%uDC94.— Audax Italiano (@audaxitaliano) January 26, 2020
Tu legado será eterno, eres inmortal #BlackMamba %uD83C%uDFC0.
¡Gracias por tanto leyenda!#RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/fXNdB9bEdx
| TMZ confirmó que Kobe Bryant viajaba con su hija Gianna #CooperativaContigo
#BREAKING: Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash https://t.co/1n7U8bvqhI— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020
| De una leyenda a otra: Usain Bolt "aún no puede creer" el deceso de Bryant #CooperativaContigo
Still can%u2019t believe %u2066@kobebryant%u2069 %uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFF%uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFF%uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFF%uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFF pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
| El Team Chile se sumó al pesar por la muerte de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo
Desde el Team Chile nos sumamos al profundo dolor que vive el mundo del deporte por la muerte de Kobe Bryant, doble campeón olímpico y uno de los mejores jugadores de básquetbol de todos los tiempos, quien inspiró a miles de personas alrededor del mundo.— Team Chile (@TeamChile_COCH) January 26, 2020
Descansa en paz %uD83D%uDE4F. pic.twitter.com/oNP65L0tFI
| [VIDEO] Kobe Bryant también tenía talento para el fútbol y lo demostró compartiendo un balón con Kylian Mbappé #CooperativaContigo
Kobe Bryant was such a fucking baller that he made football look easy. Effortless display alongside Kylian Mbappe.— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 26, 2020
Rest in peace. %uD83C%uDF39 pic.twitter.com/hslO84CBUm
| Joel Embiid también se mostró apenado.
Man I don%u2019t even know where to start%uD83D%uDE2D%uD83D%uDE2D I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I%u2019m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
| Romelu Lukaku igualmente señaló su tristeza por Kobe Bryant.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My biggest sports idol is this man right here. Your work ethic and mentality inspired me so much from as soon i understood what it took to become a pro. You were enjoying your new chapter in your life and to leave us just like that is devastating.. i love you so much! You the goat %uD83D%uDE22
| Pablo Vargas: Nos deja un grande del deporte. Michael Jordan, LeBron James y Kobe Bryant están entre los tres mejores de todos los tiempos #CooperativaContigo
| Pablo Vargas dialoga Al Aire Libre sobre la muerte de Kobe Bryant: Era un tipo muy querido #CooperativaContigo
| Scottie Pippen reaccionó "atónito" a la triste noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo
I%u2019m stunned. Words can%u2019t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
| AC Milan recordó a Kobe Bryant y también lamentó su deceso #CooperativaContigo
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe %uD83D%uDE4F%u2764%uFE0F%uD83D%uDDA4 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020
| Más reacciones a la muerte de Bryant.
Please no. Please god no. It can%u2019t be true.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020
| Los Angeles Times aporta que las condiciones con mucha neblina pudieron causar el accidente.
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. https://t.co/Y4KZJXrObL— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020
| Otras imágenes de la aeronave accidentada.
%uD83C%uDFC0 | KOBE BRYANT (1978-2020): Imágenes tras accidente del helicóptero en California: pic.twitter.com/N4a5Lb9EB5— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) January 26, 2020
| El argentino Manu Ginóbili también hizo eco del fallecimiento de Bryant.
Devastated.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
| La muerte de Kobe Bryant fue confirmada de forma oficial #CooperativaContigo
Breaking: Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash, officials confirm pic.twitter.com/SL8pFElK4f— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2020
| Saúl "Canelo" Alvarez también publicó su pesar por el deceso de la estrella.
Increíble @kobebryant #RIP Dios bendiga a su familia.— Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) January 26, 2020
| Argentino Luis Scola reacciona a la muerte de Kobe Bryant.
No lo puedo creer... Me siento igual de mal que si hubiera muerto alguien de mi familia...— Luis Scola (@LScola4) January 26, 2020
Que día de mierda...
| Las imágenes del helicóptero siniestrado publicadas por el Sheriff del Condado de Los Angeles.
#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
| La cuenta del Sheriff del Condado de Los Angeles confirmó que el accidente en que falleció Kobe Bryant dejó cinco víctimas fatales #CooperativaContigo
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Avoid the area until further notice.
| Bryant usó su cuenta de Twitter la noche del sábado para felicitar a LeBron James por superarlo en cantidad de puntos en la NBA.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020
| El medio estadounidense TMZ informó este domingo que el ex jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant falleció en un accidente de helicóptero.
