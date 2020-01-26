Síguenos:
Kobe Bryant

Las reacciones a la muerte de Kobe Bryant

El legendario jugador de Los Angeles Lakers falleció este domingo en California.

Las reacciones a la muerte de Kobe Bryant
Minuto a Minuto

| Michael Jordan entregó un comunicado sobre Kobe Bryant: El era como un pequeño hermano para mí #CooperativaContigo

| Maria Sharapova sobre Kobe Bryant: Nunca olvidaré su generosidad #CooperativaContigo

| Neymar: Es un día triste para el deporte, para nosotros sus seguidores, pero especialmente para la familia y amigos de Kobe #CooperativaContigo

| Barack Obama envió sus condolencias por el deceso de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| Mohamed Salah y su mensaje sobre Kobe:

| Shaquille O'Neal: No hay palabras para expresar el dolor que siento por esta tragedia #CooperativaContigo

| Seguidores de Los Angeles Lakers se acercaron al Staples Center para conmemorar a Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| Donald Trump sobre la muerte de Kobe Bryant: Son noticias terribles #CooperativaContigo

| Neymar dedicó uno de sus goles ante Lille a Kobe Bryant

| Kareem Abdul-Jabbar igualmente entregó su reacción a la muerte de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| La Liga Nacional de Baloncesto informó que habrá un minuto de silencio en sus partidos de este domingo en honor a Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| [VIDEO] Ex compañero de Kobe Bryant Tyson Chandler se mostró devastado durante partido de Houston Rockets #CooperativaContigo

| FIFA publicó un mensaje sobre Kobe Bryant: Una leyenda del baloncesto mu y querida en el mundo del fútbol #CooperativaContigo

| FC Barcelona mostró su pesar por la situación de Kobe Bryant.

| De una leyenda a otra: Usain Bolt "aún no puede creer" el deceso de Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| El Team Chile se sumó al pesar por la muerte de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| [VIDEO] Kobe Bryant también tenía talento para el fútbol y lo demostró compartiendo un balón con Kylian Mbappé #CooperativaContigo

| Joel Embiid también se mostró apenado.

| Pablo Vargas: Nos deja un grande del deporte. Michael Jordan, LeBron James y Kobe Bryant están entre los tres mejores de todos los tiempos #CooperativaContigo

| Pablo Vargas dialoga Al Aire Libre sobre la muerte de Kobe Bryant: Era un tipo muy querido #CooperativaContigo

| Scottie Pippen reaccionó "atónito" a la triste noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant #CooperativaContigo

| AC Milan recordó a Kobe Bryant y también lamentó su deceso #CooperativaContigo

| Más reacciones a la muerte de Bryant.

| Los Angeles Times aporta que las condiciones con mucha neblina pudieron causar el accidente.

| Otras imágenes de la aeronave accidentada.

| El argentino Manu Ginóbili también hizo eco del fallecimiento de Bryant.

| La muerte de Kobe Bryant fue confirmada de forma oficial #CooperativaContigo

| Saúl "Canelo" Alvarez también publicó su pesar por el deceso de la estrella.

| Argentino Luis Scola reacciona a la muerte de Kobe Bryant.

| La cuenta del Sheriff del Condado de Los Angeles confirmó que el accidente en que falleció Kobe Bryant dejó cinco víctimas fatales #CooperativaContigo

| Bryant usó su cuenta de Twitter la noche del sábado para felicitar a LeBron James por superarlo en cantidad de puntos en la NBA.

| El medio estadounidense TMZ informó este domingo que el ex jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant falleció en un accidente de helicóptero.

