Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Colo-Colo Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Concepción
NBA

Donald Trump sobre muerte de Kobe Bryant: Son noticias terribles

El presidente de Estados Unidos también dio cuenta del fallecimiento del astro de la NBA.

Foto: EFE Donald Trump sobre muerte de Kobe Bryant: Son noticias terribles
AlAireLibre.cl
Llévatelo:

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, también dio cuenta de la muerte del astro de la NBA Kobe Bryant, a través de una publicación en Twitter.

"Los reportes dicen que el gran jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant y otras tres personas han muerto en un accidente de helicóptero en California. Son noticias terribles", escribió el mandatario norteamericano.

Más tarde, con la noticia confirmada, Trump emitió otro tuiteo en el que expresó su pésame.

Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna, más siete otras personas, fallecieron este domingo en la zona de Calabasas, California.

Más de NBA

Temas #Deportes #Baloncesto #Polideportivo #Baloncesto #NBA #Kobe Bryant