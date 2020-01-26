Donald Trump sobre muerte de Kobe Bryant: Son noticias terribles

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, también dio cuenta de la muerte del astro de la NBA Kobe Bryant, a través de una publicación en Twitter.

"Los reportes dicen que el gran jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant y otras tres personas han muerto en un accidente de helicóptero en California. Son noticias terribles", escribió el mandatario norteamericano.

Más tarde, con la noticia confirmada, Trump emitió otro tuiteo en el que expresó su pésame.

Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna, más siete otras personas, fallecieron este domingo en la zona de Calabasas, California.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....