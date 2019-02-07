Actor de "Game Of Thrones" compartió con Alexis y el plantel de Manchester United
El británico John Bradley-West visitó a los jugadores de los "Diablos Rojos" y se fotografió con ellos.
El actor británico John Bradley-West, una de las estrellas de la popular serie "Game Of Thrones", compartió este jueves con el delantero chileno Alexis Sánchez y el resto del plantel de Manchester United.
El conocido actor, quien interpreta al querido personaje de Samwell Tarly en el programa, visitó a los jugadores de los "Diablos Rojos" y se fotografió con ellos.
"Compartiendo con el jefe y los chicos. Tener este recibimiento de mis hérores en Manchester United fue una experiencia increíble", escribió Bradley-West en su cuenta de Instagram.
Hanging out with The Boss and The Boys. 🤩 To get such a welcome from my heroes at @manchesterunited was an unbelievable experience. It was amazing to see so many smiles on so many faces there and believe me the training looked 🔥. Thanks to the legend that is Ole, the staff, the players and @gem_thompson7 for making my day. I was walking on air. Watch the video now on the official Manchester United App. #manchesterunited ❤️💪
Battling White Walkers < meeting #MUFC! 😜 pic.twitter.com/oXZP3uPEuI— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 7 de febrero de 2019