Actor de "Game Of Thrones" compartió con Alexis y el plantel de Manchester United

El británico John Bradley-West visitó a los jugadores de los "Diablos Rojos" y se fotografió con ellos.

El actor británico John Bradley-West, una de las estrellas de la popular serie "Game Of Thrones", compartió este jueves con el delantero chileno Alexis Sánchez y el resto del plantel de Manchester United. 

El conocido actor, quien interpreta al querido personaje de Samwell Tarly en el programa, visitó a los jugadores de los "Diablos Rojos" y se fotografió con ellos. 

"Compartiendo con el jefe y los chicos. Tener este recibimiento de mis hérores en Manchester United fue una experiencia increíble", escribió Bradley-West en su cuenta de Instagram.

