Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de La Serena Todas las Noticias de Deportes Antofagasta
Marcadores Virtuales
Marcador Ficha

Mundial Qatar 2022

DT: Félix Sánchez Bas

Qatar

   

-
-
-

Árbitro: Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

DT: Aliou Cissé

Senegal

Grupo A - Fecha 2
Estadio Al Thumama, Doha
25/11/2022, 10:00 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato Mundial Qatar 2022
Fecha y hora 25/11/2022, 10:00 horas
Lugar Estadio Al Thumama, Doha
Árbitro Mateu Lahoz (ESP)
Alineaciones
Qatar Senegal

No hay información disponible

No hay información disponible
Goles
Qatar Senegal
Tarjetas Amarillas
Qatar Senegal
Tarjetas Rojas
Qatar Senegal
Temas #Deportes #Qatar 2022 #Qatar 2022 #Qatar 2022 #Marcadores Virtuales #Qatar #Senegal

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada