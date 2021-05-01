Síguenos:
Inter de Milán
Marcador Ficha

Serie A

DT: Serse Cosmi

Crotone

  2° tiempo 

Árbitro: Alessandro Pontera (ITA)

DT: Antonio Conte

Inter de Milán

Fecha 34
Estadio "Ezio Scida"
01/05/2021, 12:00 horas.

| Por Felipe Labrín, @PipeLabrinh
Alineaciones
Crotone Inter de Milán

1 Alex Cordaz

6 Lisandro Magallán

5 Vladimir Golemic

26 Koffi Djidji

17 Salvatore Molina

30 Junior Messias

8 Luca Cigarini

10 Ahmad Benali

69 Arkadiusz Reca (37'/32 Pedro Pereira)

7 Adam Ounas

25 Simeon Nwankwo
  • 1 Samir Handanovic
  • 27 Milan Skriniar
  • 6 Stefan De Vrij
  • 95 Alessandro Bastoni
  • 2 Achraf Hakimi
  • 23 Nicolo Barella
  • 12 Stefano Sensi
  • 36 Matteo Darmian
  • 77 Marcelo Brozovic
  • 9 Romelu Lukaku
  • 10 Lautaro Martínez
Goles
Crotone Inter de Milán
Tarjetas Amarillas
Crotone Inter de Milán

38' Milan Skriniar
Tarjetas Rojas
Crotone Inter de Milán
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Fútbol #Inter de Milán #Alexis Sánchez #Arturo Vidal

