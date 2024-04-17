Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Deportes Iquique Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Cobreloa Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Copiapó Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Cobresal
Liga de Campeones
Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles

UEFA Champions League

DT: Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich

   

-
-
-

Árbitro: Danny Makkelie (NEE)

DT: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Cuartos de final, vuelta
Estadio Allianz Arena
17-04-2024, 15:00 Horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por AlAireLibre.cl
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato UEFA Champions League
Fecha y hora 17-04-2024, 15:00 Horas
Lugar Estadio Allianz Arena
Árbitro Danny Makkelie (NEE)
Alineaciones
Bayern Munich Arsenal

No hay información disponible

No hay información disponible
Goles
Bayern Munich Arsenal
Tarjetas Amarillas
Bayern Munich Arsenal
Tarjetas Rojas
Bayern Munich Arsenal
Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Liga de Campeones

También te puede interesar

Estamos hablando de

Hoy en portada