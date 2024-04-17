Marcador Ficha Tabla de Posiciones Fixture Goleadores Planteles
UEFA Champions League
DT: Thomas Tuchel
Bayern Munich
-
-
-
Árbitro: Danny Makkelie (NEE)
DT: Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
Cuartos de final, vuelta
Estadio Allianz Arena
17-04-2024, 15:00 Horas
Minuto a minuto| Por AlAireLibre.cl
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|UEFA Champions League
|Fecha y hora
|17-04-2024, 15:00 Horas
|Lugar
|Estadio Allianz Arena
|Árbitro
|Danny Makkelie (NEE)
|Alineaciones
|Bayern Munich
|Arsenal
|
No hay información disponible
|
No hay información disponible
|Goles
|Bayern Munich
|Arsenal
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Bayern Munich
|Arsenal
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Bayern Munich
|Arsenal
También te puede interesar
Liga de Campeones