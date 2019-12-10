Yelena Isinbáyeva calificó de "asesinas" las sanciones a Rusia
La heroína del deporte ruso se manifestó contra el castigo impuesto por AMA.
La rusa Yelena Isinbáyeva, doble campeona olímpica de salto con garrocha y Premio Príncipe de Asturias de los Deportes 2009, calificó este martes las sanciones impuestas ayer lunes por la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje (AMA) a Rusia de "asesinas".
"Se trata de sanciones extremadamente crueles, injustas, atroces y asesinas", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
La ex atleta rusa aseveró que "nadie esperaba un veredicto favorable" debido a la opinión generada por los medios de prensa.
"Decidiremos conjuntamente si aceptamos o apelamos la decisión. Pronto celebraremos un consejo de RUSADA (Agencia Antidopaje Rusa) y la decisión que tomemos será el punto de partida de nuestras acciones", indicó.
Isinbáyeva afirmó que le costaba trabajo comprender cómo se pueden defender los derechos de los deportistas limpios de dopaje obligándoles a competir bajo bandera neutral.
La AMA condenó este lunes al deporte ruso a cuatro años de aislamiento internacional, plazo durante el que no podrá competir ni en los Juegos Olímpicos ni en los Mundiales, incluido el de fútbol de Qatar 2022.
Cinco años después del escándalo del dopaje de Estado que sacudió los cimientos del deporte mundial, Rusia recibió un castigo sin precedentes que le deja fuera de los Juegos de verano de Tokio (2020) y de invierno de Pekín (2022).
Вчера оборвали телефон после вынесенного решения Исполкома ВАДА! ⠀ Сказать что это полная неожиданность, не приходиться. На положительный результат никто не надеялся, благодаря вбросам информации в прессу две недели назад. Санкции жесточайшие, несправедливые, вопиющие и убийственные для российского спорта. Принимать всё как есть или оспаривать решение в КАС, будем решать коллективно. Скоро нам предстоит совет РУСАДА, решение которого по данному вопросу, видимо и станет отправной точкой к действию. ⠀ Комиссия спортсменов ВАДА в своём выступлении перед принятием решения исполкома ВАДА, призывала отстранить коллективно всех российских спортсменов и никого не допустить до ОИ в Токио. ⠀ Мне сложно понять, защищает ли права наших чистых спортсменов решение исполкома ВАДА, давая возможность нашим спортсменам выступать под нейтральным флагом. ⠀ Как вы думаете? ⠀ А какое решение будет правильным по вашему мнению, оспаривать решение ВАДА в КАС или принимать его как есть? ⠀ Yesterday cut off the phone after the decision of the Executive Committee of WADA! ⠀ To say that this is a complete surprise, do not have to. No one hoped for a positive result, thanks to the stuffing of information in the press two weeks ago. The sanctions are cruel, unjust, egregious and murderous for Russian sport. To accept things as they are or challenge the decision at CAS, we will decide collectively. Soon we will have the Council of RUSADA, whose decision on this issue, apparently, will be the starting point for action. ⠀ The WADA athletes commission in the performance before decision-making of Executive Committee of WADA, called to suspend collectively all Russian athletes and to allow nobody to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. ⠀ It is difficult for me to understand whether the decision of the WADA Executive Committee protects the rights of our clean athletes by allowing our athletes to compete under a neutral flag. ⠀ What do you think? ⠀ And what decision would be correct in your opinion, to challenge the decision of WADA in CAS or to accept it as is?