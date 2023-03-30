Lyon de Christiane Endler enfrenta a Chelsea por el paso a semifinales de la Champions femenina
Sigue el duelo junto a AlAireLibre.cl.
Olympique de Lyon, con la chilena Christiane Endler como titular, enfrenta a Chelsea por la revancha de los cuartos de final de la UEFA Champions League femenina.
En la ida ganó el equipo inglés por 1-0 en Francia, por lo que "Tiane" y sus compañeras deben remontar la serie para acceder a semis.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMENINA - CUARTOS DE FINAL, REVANCHA.
- Chelsea (ING) 0-0 Olympique de Lyon (FRA/Christiane Endler), Primer tiempo. Estadio Stamford Bridge.
Tremendas tapadas de "Tiane" Endler:
ENDLER DENIES KERR 🚫— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 30, 2023
LAUREN JAMES NEARLY GIVES CHELSEA THEIR FIRST GOAL OF THE NIGHT 😱— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 30, 2023
