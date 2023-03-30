Lyon de Christiane Endler enfrenta a Chelsea por el paso a semifinales de la Champions femenina

Olympique de Lyon, con la chilena Christiane Endler como titular, enfrenta a Chelsea por la revancha de los cuartos de final de la UEFA Champions League femenina.

En la ida ganó el equipo inglés por 1-0 en Francia, por lo que "Tiane" y sus compañeras deben remontar la serie para acceder a semis.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMENINA - CUARTOS DE FINAL, REVANCHA.

- Chelsea (ING) 0-0 Olympique de Lyon (FRA/Christiane Endler), Primer tiempo. Estadio Stamford Bridge.

Tremendas tapadas de "Tiane" Endler:

LAUREN JAMES NEARLY GIVES CHELSEA THEIR FIRST GOAL OF THE NIGHT 😱#UWCL LIVE NOW ⬇️

🇬🇧 https://t.co/mmcaSPfAm3

🇫🇷 https://t.co/447lL8xdB4 pic.twitter.com/WADbJkFnAo