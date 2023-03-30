Síguenos:
Todas las Noticias de Huachipato Todas las Noticias de Universidad Catolica Todas las Noticias de Coquimbo Unido Todas las Noticias de Universidad de Chile Todas las Noticias de Cobresal Todas las Noticias de Palestino Todas las Noticias de Unión La Calera Todas las Noticias de Colo Colo Todas las Noticias de Everton Todas las Noticias de Curicó Unido Todas las Noticias de Unión Española Todas las Noticias de O'Higgins Todas las Noticias de Ñublense Todas las Noticias de Magallanes Todas las Noticias de Audax Italiano Todas las Noticias de Copiapó
Christiane Endler

Lyon de Christiane Endler enfrenta a Chelsea por el paso a semifinales de la Champions femenina

Sigue el duelo junto a AlAireLibre.cl.

Foto: Womens Champions League Lyon de Christiane Endler enfrenta a Chelsea por el paso a semifinales de la Champions femenina
AlAireLibre.cl
Llévatelo:

Olympique de Lyon, con la chilena Christiane Endler como titular, enfrenta a Chelsea por la revancha de los cuartos de final de la UEFA Champions League femenina.

En la ida ganó el equipo inglés por 1-0 en Francia, por lo que "Tiane" y sus compañeras deben remontar la serie para acceder a semis.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMENINA - CUARTOS DE FINAL, REVANCHA.

- Chelsea (ING) 0-0 Olympique de Lyon (FRA/Christiane Endler), Primer tiempo. Estadio Stamford Bridge.

Tremendas tapadas de "Tiane" Endler:

Más de Christiane Endler

Temas #Deportes #Fútbol #Fútbol #Fútbol #Christiane Endler #Chilenos en el exterior #Liga de Campeones