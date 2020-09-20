Marcador Ficha
La Liga
DT: Manuel Pellegrini
Real Betis
1er tiempo
-
-
-
Árbitro: Santiago Jaime Latre
DT: Sergio González
Real Valladolid
Fecha 2
Estadio "Benito Villamarín"
20/09/2020, 13:30 horas
Minuto a minuto| Por Felipe Rojas
... Cargando Contenido
|Campeonato
|La Liga
|Fecha y hora
|20/09/2020, 13:30 horas
|Lugar
|Estadio "Benito Villamarín"
|Árbitro
|Santiago Jaime Latre
|Alineaciones
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|
|
|Goles
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|
1-0: 9' Nabil Fekir
2-0: 19' William Carvalho
|Tarjetas Amarillas
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|
30' Fekir
|Tarjetas Rojas
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
También te puede interesar
Liga española