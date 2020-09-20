Síguenos:
Liga española
Marcador Ficha

La Liga

DT: Manuel Pellegrini

Real Betis

  1er tiempo 

-
-
-

Árbitro: Santiago Jaime Latre

DT: Sergio González

Real Valladolid

Fecha 2
Estadio "Benito Villamarín"
20/09/2020, 13:30 horas

Minuto a minuto

| Por Felipe Rojas
... Cargando Contenido
Campeonato La Liga
Fecha y hora 20/09/2020, 13:30 horas
Lugar Estadio "Benito Villamarín"
Árbitro Santiago Jaime Latre
Alineaciones
Real Betis Real Valladolid
  • 25 Claudio Bravo
  • 22 Emerson
  • 23 Aissa Mandi
  • 5 Marc Bartra
  • 15 Álex Moreno
  • 21 Guido Rodríguez
  • 14 William Carvalho
  • 8 Nabil Fekir
  • 17 Joaquín
  • 10 Sergio Canales
  • 9 Borja Iglesias
  • 13 Roberto Jiménez
  • 22 Nacho Martínez
  • 6 Bruno González
  • 24 Joaquín Fernández
  • 17 Javi Moyano
  • 20 Fede San Emeterio
  • 21 Michel Herrero
  • 23 Waldo Rubio
  • 10 Oscar Plano
  • 12 Fabián Orellana
  • 7 Sergi Guardiola
Goles
Real Betis Real Valladolid

1-0: 9' Nabil Fekir

2-0: 19' William Carvalho

Tarjetas Amarillas
Real Betis Real Valladolid

30' Fekir
Tarjetas Rojas
Real Betis Real Valladolid
